Speaker Pelosi will launch her own partisan insurrection investigation



















Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi revived the melodrama about the ‘insurrection’ which was actually an unarmed riot (and parade), except for the unusual insurrection armaments: flagpoles, batons, pepper spray, and someone had a knife.

Last week, she was asked about it and said she wasn’t doing it. She said that was a lie!

Since the January 6th rioters and trespassing mob invaded the Capitol, Pelosi has attempted to launch a 9/11 style commission. She couldn’t get the votes in the Senate, which she apparently tries to run, so she will form her own partisan investigative commission.

The 1-6 riot is to Trump supporters and Republicans as Russiagate and Ukrainegate are to Donald Trump. She plans to carry on the attack through 2020 and possibly 2024.

Since not enough Republicans supported the witch hunt, she’s forming a completely partisan one, and, as she says, she will “do it herself.”

Democrats needed 60 votes in the Senate and didn’t get it.

“The six GOP senators who backed the bill were: Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rob Portman of Ohio, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Ben Sasse of Nebraska,” the report added.

In the House, there were 35 traitors.

Even if they hated Trump, they had to know this was just another witch hunt to damage Republicans. Yet, they voted with Democrats to do it, pretending they have better moral principles than the rest of us.

Naturally, she is very, very sad about it, just like she was heartbroken to have to impeach Donald Trump. She experiences “no joy” over these things and is “prayerful,” except of course when she is signing articles of impeachment.

THE WITCH HUNT BEGINS

“This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the January 6 insurrection,” Pelosi said. “The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack and it will report recommendations for the prevention of any future attack.”

“Pelosi said that it had been four weeks since Senate Republicans blocked the commission, and it did not appear they would change their minds, so she was now moving forward with a select committee,” CNN noted.

