The Real Emergency Isn’t Covid – It’s Unexplained Excess Deaths

We have pulled vaccines for much less. Prominent UK cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malholtra recently gave a lecture, “Has Big Pharma Hijacked Evidence-Based Medicine?” Dr. Malholtra was a strong vaccine advocate, but no longer. He has evidence to back it up.

“We have pulled vaccines in the past for much less; we have got the highest-level quality of data, saying this is 1 in 800 at least…this vaccine needs to be suspended completely,” he says in this clip. Watch:

Huge demand for this lecture after over a thousand attended it live. ‘Has Big Pharma Hijacked Evidence Based Medicine?’ Uncovering covid 19 vaccine data Full link here https://t.co/gOUPGyuzTf Watch, learn & share. We can overcome wilful blindness with the cold hard facts! pic.twitter.com/b09WRCm2ro — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) November 23, 2022

THE SUDDEN DEATHS IN CANADA

Dr. Panda pointed to an interesting study in his newsletter today that supports the numerous studies and observations that point to unexplainable excess deaths throughout the Western World. It doesn’t prove anything, but it certainly needs research. Prime Minister Trudeau won’t do it for fear of what he might find.

The Study

Necro Canada is a search engine that provides information on death notices published in Canada. Anonymous authors searched necrocanda.com’s obituary database. They searched for terms in English and French – “sudden, suddenly, soudaine, soundainement, subite subitement,” from 2018 through November 2021. What they found was an 11X increase in sudden death cases in Canada. What was an average of 80 obituaries pre-pandemic mentioning sudden death skyrocketed to 899 in 2022. And it’s only November.

They found increases in sudden death obituaries coincide with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

There was a 4X jump in 2021 and an 11x jump in 2022 in sudden death cases.

The deaths exploded in October and November of this year. These are the months when Health Canada is pushing the booster for winter.

This is by province. Quebec and Ontario are highly vaccinated provinces.

Excess mortality is up in every heavily vaccinated country, even when adjusting for COVID deaths. There seems to be a real emergency, and it’s not COVID.

The 25% Weekly Excess Death Rate

In April, Kelly Brown, a COVID Data analyst, found a 25% weekly excess death rate for three months that “can’t be explained by a sudden rush of suicides, overdoses, cancers, etc.” You can follow the thread of three tweets on Twitter. In the last one, he says this is a real emergency that needs to be looked at immediately.

🇨🇦 Ages 0 to 44 – Excess Mortality 🚨 This cohort including millennials, saw persistent >25% weekly excess deaths to Oct. 2021, after a rapid acceleration in July 2021. The rate of change starting in July can’t be explained by a sudden rush of suicides, overdoses, cancers, etc. pic.twitter.com/LusFmFNPNi — Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) April 9, 2022

The RSV Syndrome is also a concern.

RSV hasn’t suddenly returned. At this time last year, positivity levels were twice as high (8.12% weeks 41-45) as they are right now (3.04%) There were, however, fewer kids in the ICU – avg 65 last year to 87 this year. Since 2021, kids have received 70k doses of CV-19 vax. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bt5kffIELO — golden pup (@Golden_Pup) November 15, 2022

The Lockdowns

The heartbreaking story of Tamara Lich, who organized the Trucker Convoy. As you know, she was imprisoned over invented charges of violence and racism after she led the peaceful convoy to the Canadian capital.

This woman was more powerful than @JustinTrudeau. She changed the world! https://t.co/i3gR173CSV — Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) November 4, 2022

The Pandemic Treaty Is Coming

The West will sign on to a new Pandemic Treaty that gives The World Health Organization (The WHO) the power to lock us all down.

One man assumes the power to declare pandemics – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He isn’t even a medical doctor.

Dr. Fauci, the US doctor who was given tremendous power, followed one man’s advice when he decided to ‘recommend’ lockdowns.

President Biden has also agreed to mandatory vaccine passports for international travel.

