Bowman calls for police protection for himself but wants police disarmed & defunded



















Democratic Socialist (actually they’re to the left of communists) Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) requested additional police protection at his home while demanding police be defunded and disarmed.

“About a week after the Jan. 6th incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Squad member’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told the New York Post.

“In response, our Intelligence Unit was notified of the request and the local precinct instituted what is called a directed patrol at the Congressman’s home for the next two weeks,” Politopoulos said.

In other words, he wants the police for himself, but not for any of us peasants. We also can’t have guns. He’s anti-gun too.

He called for totally disarming the police.

It’s time to disarm the police… #AtatianaJefferson — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) October 14, 2019

Bowman’s calls for additional police protection comes as he has called for defunding police for Americans in which he said in December of 2020 to “defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities.”

“A system this cruel and inhumane can’t be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities,” he said.

The congressman has frequently accused cops of being agents of “white supremacy.”

“Too many police in our country are more concerned with protecting white supremacy than serving the communities that pay their salaries,” Bowman thundered in a May 2021 tweet. “We need to urgently and explicitly address white supremacy and its presence in our police forces,” he said elsewhere.

The madman also said capitalism is slavery by another name, but apparently, communism is not. This man is so warped.

I believe our current system of capitalism is slavery by another name,” said Bowman, a new member of the progressive “Squad.”

He told The Root that “[w]e’ve moved from physical chattel enslavement and physical racial segregation to a plantation economic system. One that keeps the majority of Americans unemployed, or underemployed and struggling just to survive, while the power elite continues to concentrate wealth in the hands of a few, and allow large corporations to pretty much run the world as multinational corporations.”

We’re fighting in your memory, Tamir. You won’t be forgotten. A system this cruel and inhumane can’t be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities. https://t.co/OwFg32pbZ3 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 29, 2020

