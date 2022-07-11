DHS to Give Amnesty to Massive Numbers of ‘Not Inspected’ Aliens

The Homeland Security Department’s citizenship agency, under a new policy they created, is giving a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of migrants, who entered the U.S. illegally but are now under “temporary protected status”.

Illegal aliens under temporary protected status can apply for preapproval to travel outside the US. Upon return, they are automatically given a new label at the border – “inspected”. It erases their illegal entry from their records.

And, just like that, they are here legally and can apply for citizenship. It’s also retroactive for those who left before the changes.

Experts say the numbers who apply will be massive.

“I can’t guess about numbers, but this is a path to amnesty for hundreds of thousands of people who have entered the U.S. illegally,” said Ken Cuccinelli, who was acting director at USCIS and deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration.

Mr. Cuccinelli called the policy “another brutal stomping of the rule of law.”

TPS grants legal or illegal aliens short-term visas if their countries face natural disasters, disease, war, or political instability. It’s temporary, not permanent. Many want to stay permanently. They can’t because they are here illegally and are not “inspected”. They are subject to a bar as punishment for illegal entry. The new policy overcomes the bar.

The agency gets to take the place of Congress here. Radical open borders groups pushed for TPS entries to have permanent status and eventual citizenship.

Temporary Protected Status protections have been granted to or extended for Afghans, Burmese, Cameroonians, Haitians, Somalis, South Sudanese, Ukrainians, Venezuelans, and Yemenis. In the aggregate, the TPS population under Biden increased by several hundred thousand foreign nationals. All will receive work permits, and few will ever return home.

Who – among the rubber-stamped inspected – are we getting into this country? The warlords or the workers, the communists or the freedom lovers? We won’t know.

This is only one way Biden is abusing our immigration system. He is signing off on legal status in many ways as we’ve documented on this website. He gives parole to hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, allowing them to work here illegally, driving the wages of citizens down.

Obviously, this attracts millions.

Related