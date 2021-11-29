Democrats Name Frontrunners for 2024 and They Should Terrify You

















Even though Jen Psaki dutifully said Joe Biden is running again in 2024, it’s highly unlikely given his deteriorating physical and mental condition. As we reported, Pete (Pothole Pete) Buttigieg is being looked at as a possible replacement for the unlikeable Kamala Harris.

The Hill reports some progressives [communists and socialists] are already quietly predicting that if the administration’s poll numbers don’t improve with more deliverables, the grassroots [communist and socialist youth] and disgruntled liberals [liberalism is dead] will seek another candidate to compete for the nomination.

“It’s definitely something that’s brewing under the surface. It’s called the anxiety of the American people, which is causing this scramble in political bubbles about what the possibilities can be,” said Nina Turner, a leading activist who co-chaired Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) second presidential bid, according to The Hill.

Bernie Sanders, a rabid communist, who euphemistically calls himself a Democratic Socialist, is a potential candidate? He is an aging Red Diaper baby.

“If Harris and Pete are viewed as front-runners, there’s a lot of room for an inspiring, progressive alternative,” said one 2020 Democratic campaign aide, who asked to speak anonymously to give a candid appraisal, according to The Hill.

One such candidate could be Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), The Hill reports.

“Someone like Warren could jump in and be a contender,” the source said.

Warren is somewhere between hard-left socialist or communist. She is totally unrealistic on a good day.

They also suggest that the candidates should be chosen by race.

MOST AMERICANS LOOK LIKE THE SQUAD

The Hill writes, “Old-school progressives, old white liberals, are a part of the coalition,” said Chuck Rocha, a former top Sanders adviser, and strategist. “But the majority of the coalition looks like the squad. It’s people of color. It’s younger people. It’s really around environmental justice, social justice, and, most importantly, economic populism.”

In other words, a Squad member or someone closely aligned could become the candidate. AOC is who the sources are referencing. She will be old enough and stupid enough to serve as the next figurehead in 2024.

In another article on The Hill, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama, who is to the left of her husband, lead in the polls for 2024. That report claims these candidates are the most talked about: Other candidates in the poll included 2020 presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Michael Bloomberg, Andrew Yang, and Pete Buttigieg.

It isn’t likely Michelle Obama would want the job. She never has before. She literally hates politics.

There isn’t a normal, competent person in the batch.

So, this is what Democrats now think makes sense as the top contenders, commies all:

Kamala Harris Michelle Obama AOC, Bernie Sanders Cory Booker Michael Bloomberg Andrew Yang Pete Buttigieg Elizabeth Warren

Related















