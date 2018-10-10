Showboating musicians Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly “outraged” over rapper Kanye West’s “political rants” and want “nothing to do” with West and his wife, reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West, because of West’s support for President Trump.

“They think Kanye is a disgrace, and is only doing this for attention,” a source close to Beyonce said, according to a report from RadarOnline .

“Beyonce and Jay-Z know that Kanye is seeing a future in politics, but they feel that they cannot associate themselves with them from this point forward,” the source added. “They want nothing to do with either one of them.”

These two are very far-left. They went to France to campaign for the former Socialist president and Beyonce’s half-time shows are anti-police, pro-Panther radicalism.

Kim has won freedom for a worthy prisoner because she spoke with the President and Kanye is meeting with him to help Chicago. That’s something to hate? Or are they being hateful?

So what if Kanye is interested in pursuing a career in politics?

They simply want to spread the hate and silence anyone with whom they disagree.

The reason they are doing this is because they are afraid. Rasmussen shows 35% of blacks now support President Trump. That’s a 12 point increase in one year in spite of the media constantly demonizing the President.

LEFTISTS ARE ALWAYS OUTRAGED. IT’S GETTING BORING

