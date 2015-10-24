Lest We Forget Chinagate, The Most Serious Scandal in US History

The “Chinagate” fundraising scandal plagued the 1996 Bill Clinton-Al Gore campaign and Hillary was very much involved. Chinagate aka Commercegate is the most serious scandal in U.S. history. It involves the transfer of America’s most sensitive technology, including but not limited to nuclear missile and satellite technology, apparently in exchange for millions of dollars in contributions to the 1996 Clinton-Gore re-election effort and the Democratic National Committee.
The Chinagate scandal of 1996 ended up in an award of 900,000 in attorney’s fees and costs to Judicial Watch ten years later.
The scandal was an apparent scheme by the Clinton administration to sell seats on taxpayer-funded trade missions in exchange for campaign contributions to the 1996 Clinton-Gore campaign.
Judicial Watch began an investigation and Clinton administration officials deliberately concealed and destroyed records regarding the trade mission and testimony was falsified.
Nolanda Hill, a business partner and confidante of the Clinton then-Commerce Secretary Ron Brown testified in a court hearing during the litigation that the Clinton White House told Brown to “delay the [Judicial Watch] case by withholding the production of documents prior to the 1996 elections and to devise a way not to comply with the court’s orders.”
She also testified that Brown, who died in a plane crash during a trade mission to Bosnia, told her that Hillary conceived of the scheme to sell trade mission seats. Brown complained of being “Hillary’s blankety-blank tour guide.”
The case was so serious and so damaging that the Commerce Department asked for a judgment against itself to avoid any further revelations. The court refused and insisted the Commerce Department conduct a new search for trade mission records and authorized discovery into the illegal concealment and destruction of government records.
Congressional investigations, FEC investigations, a criminal inquiry by the Justice Department and the FBI followed. The DOC changed its trade mission policy which abandoned all political contributions affecting mission seats.
Finally, in 2006, without any fanfare, an appellate court upheld an award of 900,000 to Judicial Watch.
While there was a lot of circumstantial evidence, there was never a smoking gun.
~ Clinton friend Yah Lin “Charlie” Trie pleaded guilty to charges of violating campaign finance rules in exchange for having pending indictments dropped against him in Washington and Arkansas.
~ According to news reports in 1997, Democratic donor Johnny Chung received a $150,000 transfer from the Bank of China three days before he handed then-First Lady Hillary Clinton’s chief of staff a $50,000 check.
~ Then-Vice President Al Gore received political donations from Buddhist nuns who had taken a vow of poverty.
~ President Clinton admitted in 1997 that he invited major campaign donors to spend the night in the White House. The Clintons hosted 404 overnight guests.
~ During the investigation by the Department of Justice, about 120 people connected to “Chinagate” either fled the country or pleaded the Fifth Amendment to prevent testifying.
Judicial Watch brought the case on behalf of shareholders of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. They transferred sensitive US missile technology to China in the 1990s. The CEO Bernard Schwartz gave $1.5 million to various Democratic Party entities including Bill Clinton’s 1996 reelection campaign.
At the same time Schwartz and Loral convinced the Clinton Administration to transfer technology export licensing authority from the State Department to the more politically-influenced Commerce Department. Schwartz and Loral then obtained licenses from the Commerce Department that were needed to launch Loral-manufactured communications satellites into orbit from China.
They ended up advancing China’s missile program which is a threat to US national security much as the Clinton-Russian uranium deal is..
Federal racketeering charges were never brought.
Then there was the contribution scandal involving fugitive Norman Hsu during Hillary’s last presidential run. She kept most of the money he contributed even after she knew he admitted guilt in illegal bundling of the contributions. He had raised more than $1 million for then-Senator Clinton’s presidential campaign.
There were questions, but no smoking gun.
In January 2001, immediately before Bill Clinton left office, he granted a presidential pardon to Marc Rich after his ex-wife and his friend donated a combined $1.45 million to the Clinton Presidential Library. Rich fled the country once he was convicted of tax evasion.
Even Hillary’s 2000 Senate campaign involved an illegal contribution from Hollywood mogul Peter Paul and the leveling of a $35,000 fine by the FEC. Hillary’s finance director was indicted and acquitted.
Recently, very large contributions to the Clinton Foundation and exorbitant speaking fees for Bill Clinton were proven to coincide with favors granted by the State Department and signed off by then-secretary Hillary Clinton. One extremely large donation was tied to the selling of our Uranium to the Russians.
The Benghazi scandal brings us once again to Hillary Clinton’s lack of transparency and suspected intrigue. She deleted 30,000 emails from a private server she was not allowed to use for government documents. She had no right to delete the emails and she did it when Congress announced they were going to subpoena them.
Sources: Media Research Center, Standard Newswire, and the Sentinel
And yet people still support her. Their heads must be made of concrete…
And yet, she’s not in jail.
Because they do not know these things or even teach this to kids in colleges or Parents are not telling their kids of all the dirt behind Hillary.
And Bill Clinton’s 1996 Telecom Act eventually consolidated all the Lame Stream Media into just a FEW Hands/Owners/CEO’s……we could SEE how controlled and scripted ALL of the media, except for Fox News, was. I am not a Repub but I watched FOX most of the time the last Year because they were the only ones bringing up anything about $HilLIARy and the Clinton Crime Family! also, I didn’t know Judicial Watch went as far back as it did. WikiLeaks exposed that 65 Reporters/News Commentators/TV Hosts were invited to Fancy Dinners to Woo them to HRC, and when I checked out the list of Names/RSVP’s, there was only ONE that Declined! Nailing Hillbilly for anything less than Murder/Treason will be like finally getting Al Capone for mere Tax Evasion, so I hope Preet Bharara or SOMEBODY, the Lawsuit against the DNC/DebbieWS on behalf of 2 Million Bernie Sanders’ supporters (still crawling its way through the Courts), Investigations into “Pizza Gate”, Probes into Edison Polling (they’re trying to get the raw Polling Data released, Not the doctored info)……… comes up with Something! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8C55chCewY
Where did Hillary get Uranium? The reason why you people are limited to the fringes is because time and again you say things like “Hillary Clinton sold uranium to the Russians.” Anyone with common sense (getting a bit rare here, but still some of us have it) knows that the Secretary of State protects American interests abroad. The Secretary of State is not a military position and there are no uranium mines under the control of the State Department. If the Secretary of State facilitated a uranium deal, it was on instruction from either the POTUS or congressional committee. The State Department AND HRC is not in business in mining uranium. So, FALSE!
Frank Giustra Thats who! Bills good friend(Canadian) need permission from the secretary of state, to buy a Uranium mine. SHE gives him permission to do it. Frank Giustra sell’s the Uranium to a sovereign entity owned by the Kremlin. what the Kremlin did with it we dont know. Frank Giustra has since donates more than $100 million to the Clinton Foundation.
She did not sell it she used a middle man,.the ones at the top don’t get hands dirty wake up
Real Estate agents arent “in control” of the houses they sell. These two snakes have lined the pockets of HUNDREDS of people in powerful positions. Next thing your going to deny the China Gate Scandal, right? Did that not happen either?
Read up on the case, no one said she took the money herself. See below from feelfreeyouare not.
Terese- maybe some X-Lax will give you some relief. Wake up girl.
Cunt
you really need to read whole deal because they are guilty as hell and traitors to our country
That’s right……and the Corruption goes All The Way to the TOP! That’s why Obama is trying to provoke a War with Russia: to Hide……to Distract……to Deflect……the High Crimes of Obama/$HilLIARy. They LIE about Everything….even about what is really going on in Syria. We should be Helping Assad to fight Against the rebels and ISIS trying to make their country another ISIL Stronghold, another Part of ISIL. But the Government has LIED to us right from the beginning. They want to keep the Middle East all ginned up, keep an excuse for “War” going! The whole panel discussion is available online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMC8bmHhPK4 in fact, the Syrian people regard Putin as their Savior/Ally/Friend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNTgL82D4Xo
Sick!
I am so puzzled why Bill and Hillary have not been indicted. The scandals they are involved in make Watergate look a jay-walking ticket. Yet Nixon was crucified.
this is why i despise politics as a whole… they get a pass simply for being a politician which is shameful in itself.. The American people instead of saying no more, simply elect the the lesser of the evils, as opposed to none of the above.. When we think like this, we have already submitted to their will… SAD……
My feelings exactly I just don’t get. More than substantial evidence of racketeering and treason and nothing happens. But you so much as J-walk and they put the screws to you.
They havent been crucified because We The People are not being informed of any of this until its far in the past. All of the REAL details of Hillary’s Email scandal will be revealed years from now and we will just shake our heads and demand NOTHING
It’s the second most serious scandal! Hillary’s email with the highest level of intel on it is pretty high up there!
I wish D. Trump would site all of the above scandals at the next debate. I want to know if He (Bill) will be living at the White House or ?. How often will He bring girls in to his bed or under his desk at the White House if they get in. I would like to know what she (Hillary) said in privet to the girls she caught with Bill and did she threaten them, and where are they now?
I hope she choke to death soon!!
What else need to be proven then CrookedKillary puppet power controlled by the biggest crooks from the Banking industry!? Based on the record of the events, starting from Obama stolen presidency in 2008, his Muslim ideology, excellency being the most Mr. twister attorney and black skin image became a driven point for financial dragons! Their dream of a global power for the past 8 years and replacement by CrookedKillary within next 4 to 8 years must to accomplish globalization control and with help of ISIS world penetration to rule its own laws… So if Trump are not the one to protect every American from dictatorship slavery, which even more worse then Russia, then welcome to the world of a brainwashed monkey where you can live, eat and talk under the rule of the most abusive pedophile Father’s….
By either way of the voting decision “Remember”: If Obama would sign the contract as Trump did, instead of verbal promises, he would be impeached! If Killary supporters would be smart why they atleast didn’t ask Killary to sign the contract…? Bahaha. Just on her promises to let Seria refugee to penetrate U.S. by ISIS from the day one without not just extremely but with vetting system she would be impeached on her first day being in office!!!
But, it was ALL to advance global communism, under the U.N., so isn’t that okay? That is why it remains almost unknown today, because the socialist (communist) media pretends it did not happen. BUT, as Walter, the Red, Cronkite said, “It appears that the president of the United States (Nixon) may have lied to the American People”, remains the greatest scandal in the minds of the American people. The solution?? As a famous man once said, “Kill them. Kill them all!”
