O’Reilly Labeled a Racist for Describing the Left’s Motivation in Abolishing the Electoral College

You can’t talk about race unless you sing the leftist’s tune, you can’t say “white privilege” doesn’t exist, and you can’t mention the leftist goal of disemboweling white rural voters and white men. If you do, you are a racist.

AOL reposted a story by MIC, a leftist rag, whose author Emily Singer called out Bill O’Reilly as a racist because of a so-called “white supremacist” rant on his show, The O’Reilly Factor.

They completely miss the point O’Reilly was making, that the liberals are trying to abolish the Electoral College so only the cities, that are overwhelmed by leftists, many of whom are minorities, will determine the presidential election. The left is trying to take the vote from white rural America.

O’Reilly did the unthinkable, he spoke of the left’s motivations in using offensively racist terms such as “white privilege” which he doubt exists. He said everything the left does centers around race now.

The leftists are using minorities to destroy rural America, there is no question of that.

As an aside, that is the purpose of mass immigration. Barack Obama bragged in an NPR interview last week about the fact that in the future, America will be a browner nation and no matter what path President-elect Donald Trump decides to take on immigration, the country’s demographics have “inevitably” changed, the lame duck president said.

The left is counting on minorities being a permanent leftist voting bloc.

Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly was labeled by MIC and others as a “white supremacist” for saying the left is attempting to take power from the “white establishment” by abolishing the Electoral College. Democrats, he said, are “reliant on the minority vote and female voters” in their electoral coalition.

“The left wants power taken away from the white establishment and they want a profound change in the way America is run,” he said on his show. “Taking voting power away from the white precincts is the quickest way to do that.”

The diversity of the left has resulted in their concurrent demonization of white men.

“The left sees white privilege in America as an oppressive force that must be done away with, therefore white working class voters must be marginalized and what better way to do that than center the voting power in the cities,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said the left’s focus on race and diversity is why “white men have largely abandoned the Democrats.” The left says just saying that is racist.

They claim O’Reilly’s comments blew up on Twitter, with many saying he isn’t even trying to hide his racist beliefs anymore. As examples, the MIC uses leftist partisans.

Others suggested O’Reilly’s blatant racism, AOL wrote, is a byproduct of Donald Trump’s election, allowing O’Reilly to feel safe expressing his internal thoughts.

Everything will be Trump’s fault. Get used to it.