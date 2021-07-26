Anti-lockdown and mask mandates rage throughout Europe and Australia

















Thousands and thousands of protests raged throughout major cities this weekend — Dublin, Paris, Rome, Athens, Verona, and Sydney among others, over the return of mask mandates and lockdowns which resemble what you see in Communist China, not free Western nations. It’s amazing how the governments do whatever they want and ignore the peoples’ wishes.

Worldwide protests Ireland /Greece /France / Australia/ Cuba / Spain / New Zealand / UK … @cspanwj

pic.twitter.com/YwNHBWf6GT — Bill Badey (@10903) July 24, 2021

In Sydney, Australia, the government is looking to punish protesters by increasing the intensity of the lockdowns and other mandates.

Sydney:

Protestors clashed with police during anti-lockdown protests in Sydney, Australia in defiance of public-health orders amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/ofqHtQTZMg pic.twitter.com/d5vhV096wo — Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2021

Anti-lockdown protests in Sydney Australia pic.twitter.com/lulDEL7iFg — Flaco (@frankadak01) July 24, 2021

London:

JUST IN 🚨 Massive anti-vaccine passport protest in London. Follow @insiderpaper pic.twitter.com/fq3S2b9Ezk — Masa (@GHClc1ahp6RlhOg) July 24, 2021

VIDEO: Violence erupts outside the UK Parliament during this evening’s anti-lockdown protest. pic.twitter.com/7CEch73vaj — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 24, 2021

Seen in London’s Trafalgar Square during today’s the anti-lockdown protest. Wait for it…… pic.twitter.com/xkfM6UVK5t — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 24, 2021

France’s Interior Ministry said that about 160,000 people partook in the protests on July 24–sharply up from 114,000 the previous week, reports Reuters. They are opposing the vaccine passport law.

Paris:

16 Huge Anti Lockdown, Vaccine And Vaccine Passport Protest – Paris France July 24 pic.twitter.com/GsLz0LKbMO — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

Greek police used teargas and water cannon to disperse people who had gathered in central Athens on Saturday to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 4,000 people rallied outside the Greek parliament for a third time this month to oppose mandatory inoculations for some workers, such as healthcare and nursing staff.

