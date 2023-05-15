Conservatives Must Control the Media Narrative Before 2024

by Mark Schwendau

The recent boycott of Anheuser-Busch over the use of a transvestite woman in their Bud Light ad campaign could prove to be a pivotal watershed moment for conservatives across America. That boycott has cost that company billions in revenue and stock valuation and shows no signs of letting up. It shows conservatives, voting with their dollars, can control the narrative.

For conservative political candidates, it would behoove them to utilize this same tactic against the legacy or mainstream news media, as it is called. They have, and are still, engaging in what can only be described as journalistic malpractice to the point of passing propaganda off as “today’s news.” This is nothing less than the crime of fraud. Every single one of their commercial ad sponsors are worthy of a consumer boycott.

Here are two recent glaring examples of the last several years.

When the “United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack” was organized by Nancy Pelosi and was aired during prime time television on June 9, 2022, virtually all major legacy news networks carried the proceedings but Fox News. The media helped support Pelosi’s claim the committee was “bipartisan” since two Trump-hating Republicans volunteered to serve on it.

Contrast that with this of last week:

When Joe and Hunter Biden have a FBI whistleblower come forward revealing written documentation evidence the FBI possesses that shows the Biden’s collected over 10 million dollars in foreign payments from countries all over the eastern hemisphere without any evidence of goods or services rendered, Fox News was the ONLY one to report on this BOMBSHELL revelation.

Fox News then went on to report a media watchdog group called out the legacy media for their failure to report on this bombshell news points the FBI whistleblower came forward with:

Biden Family Got $1 Million from “Corrupt” Romanian Oligarch: ZERO MINUTES

CIA Fast-Tracked Letter Falsely Claiming Laptop Was Part of Russian Operation: ZERO MINUTES

Senator Johnson (R) WI: There’s Proof Hunter Paid International Sex Trafficking Ring: ZERO MINUTES

White House Bans New York Post From Biden Event: ZERO MINUTES

Ex-CIA Chief Misled Signers of Letter That Dismiss Hunter Biden Laptop Story: ZERO MINUTES

Hunter’s Ex-Business Partner Encouraged to Release Dirt on Bidens to Avoid Jail: ZERO MINUTES

(Joe) Biden Claims Hunter “Has Done Nothing Wrong”: ZERO MINUTES

White House and Hunter’s Team Clash Over Defense Strategies: ZERO MINUTES

Ex-CIA Chief Came Up with Hunter Laptop “Disinfo Letter to Be Used as (Biden) Debate Talking Point”: ZERO MINUTES

While Fox News did not name the “media watchdog group,” there is plenty of evidence the public is losing confidence in the truthfulness and reliability of the legacy media. We found the Edelman Trust Barometer offered “The Trust 10” a condensed version of their longer report.

Number 5 on their top 10 list reads this way:

“Fake news concerns are at an all-time high, concerns over fake news or false information being used as a weapon is now at an all-time high of 76%.”

OPINION:

I trusted the mainstream news media right up to the time Barack Obama was president, and I learned, by happenstance, that of the approximately 75 members of the White House Press Corps, virtually all of them are registered Democrats. Apparently, Alaska Governor Sarah Palin heard that same report, as she soon took to calling them “the lamestream media.” After that, New York real estate mogul Donald Trump took to calling them “the fake news media.”

Those who control the news control their views. It is time for conservatives of this nation as well as those who simply want to know the unvarnished truth, to band together to formulate a website, portal, or application to allow them to boycott any commercial sponsor of what constitutes disinformation propaganda over the truth in the news.

If the Republican Party were as highly functional as the Democratic Party today, one would think they would be on top of such an initiative.

I stopped listening to and reading legacy news media about 2017 when Donald Trump became our President. I became aware of the open bias when ABC News journalist Martha Raddatz began openly crying when it was announced Donald Trump won the presidency in November of 2016.

To be blunt, Anheuser-Busch would have a better chance of getting me back to Bud Light than the legacy media would ever have a chance of getting me back into their consumer groups.

Americans are pissed! They are not stupid and tired of being played as if they are!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

