Liz Cheney praises Milley for “standing in the breach” over the J6 riot/parade

















Liz Cheney is so obsessed with anti-Trumpism that she spent time at the Afghanistan hearing praising Milley for “standing in the breach” on January 6th. Cheney is still under the delusion that the riot/parade was an insurrection.

The Wyoming RINO apologized to General Mark Milley for “despicable” comments from her colleagues who questioned his patriotism.

Cheney began with the January 6 rioting at the Capitol. She said, “In the aftermath of that attack, many of the members of our constitutional system failed to do their duty. Many of them punted. Many of them today are still attempting to obstruct the investigation into that attack, attempting to whitewash what happened.”

She has a flair for the melodramatic.

The Nauseating Apology

“General Milley, you found yourself in your constitutionally prescribed role standing in the breach. And for any member of this committee, for any American to question your loyalty to our nation, to question your understanding of our constitution, your loyalty to our constitution, your recognition, and understanding of the civilian chain of command, is despicable. I want to apologize for those members of this committee who have done so. And I want to thank you for standing in the breach when so many, including many in this room, failed to do so.”

That’s just not right. She’s lost her mind.

It doesn’t look like Milley wasn’t trying to commit treason. Woodward deliberately misled people. But Milley did not follow the chain of command. He trashed his commander-in-chief in secret to several journalists. Milley needs to go.

Watch:

Related















