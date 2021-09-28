Moscow Psaki says Biden won’t answer questions because he doesn’t want to talk about it

















Joe Biden continues to ignore reporters and the American public, turning his back on the press repeatedly after his nearly incoherent monologues. When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it yesterday, she said the reasons he does it is because they are things he doesn’t want to talk about.

We are in the hands of a dictator.

A reporter asked Psaki why Biden advised the Indian Prime Minister not to address the press last week during another Oval office sit down.

Biden had told the Prime Minister his press was better behaved than the US press.

When asked about that in particular, Psaki answered “I think what he said is that they’re (the reporters’ questions) not always on point.”

[Biden did say that AND he said the Indian press is better behaved.]

“Now I know that isn’t something that anyone wants to hear in here, but what I think he was conveying is today he might want to talk about COVID vaccines, some of the questions were about that,” she continued.

Psaki added, “Some of the questions are not always about the topic he’s talking about in that day. I don’t think it was meant to be a hard cut at the members of the media, people he’s taken questions from today and on Friday as well.”

A second reporter said it was embarrassing for the President to shame the US press in front of another world leader.

“Is the president reticent to take questions when he’s sitting next to a foreign leader in the Oval Office?” the reporter asked, adding “Can we expect him to do that in the future?”

Psaki answered, “He’d already taken questions that day,” she said. “I think that was the context of his comments.”

Watch:

FTR, Fox’s @JacquiHeinrich also asked: “The President said that the Indian press was better behaved than the U.S. press, but the Indian presence ranked 142nd in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders for press freedoms. How does he say that about the U.S. press[?]” pic.twitter.com/mhNwt4OwSD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2021

