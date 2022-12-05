Turncoat Mitch OKs JCPA to Allow Big Tech, Big Media, Big Government to Collude

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, a turncoat, will support outgoing House Speaker Pelosi’s and Senate Majority Leader Schumer’s Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) to get the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed.

WOW!

Mitch won’t fight for anything.

As Breitbart News put it:

The JCPA, essentially a transfer of wealth from Silicon Valley to the discredited and distrusted corporate legacy media, is highly controversial. Beyond the financial payouts to media companies, they will be able to form a “joint negotiating entity”—a cartel, immune from antitrust law—to negotiate with Big Tech companies on the “terms and conditions” for carrying their content.

Basically, the media Mafia will officially become State media and do the bidding of the government, along with Big Tech. They have been doing that and now it’s official. Thank the turncoat Mitch McConnell.

The press will be completely biased. This is what authoritarian governments do.

McCarthy allegedly fought it, but he was the only member of leadership who did.

It has zippo to do with national defense and everything to do with corruption and censorship.

“The JCPA is Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government all colluding to limit who gets defined as a journalist and then to limit the information that we the people get to see,” Jim Jordan wrote on Twitter.

Expect a lot more Hunter Biden-style censorship.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is nothing less than Obamacare for the press. Congress should reject making the same mistake twice. pic.twitter.com/6uHiVrzPyz — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 8, 2022

