One child was reportedly killed, and at least seven, mostly children are clinging to life, were injured by a knifeman who rampaged through a Taylor Swift-themed children’s workshop in Southport this morning.

Most of the children, little girls, are seriously injured.

Armed police officers swooped on Hart Street in Merseyside at 11.50 am after the stabbing spree at the ‘sold out’ children’s dance, yoga, and bracelet-making workshop, which was just about to finish.

The suspect has been caught. He is an illegal alien.

