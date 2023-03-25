Stormy Daniels Admitted there was No Trump Affair Back in 2018

by Mark Schwendau

Americans might be made to feel bad thinking they have short-term memory or somehow miss the facts of stories that are completely contrary to what they typically hear in the mainstream media today. A good example is this Stormy Daniels/Donald Trump hush money charade being played out by Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg (D). The Soros-backed DA could potentially be finding this partisan move career-ending. The possible indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump while ignoring all evidence, facts, and laws, that prove Bragg’s establishment of a Grand Jury to begin deliberations on the matter constitutes malpractice and fraud.

The problems with the case are many:

* There was no affair and Stormy Daniels took to social media and airwaves in 2018 to say as much.

“Stormy Daniels denies having affair with Trump (The Hill (Jan 30, 2018).

* Trump never paid any hush money to Stormy Daniels and a letter from an attorney now proves that.

“2018 letter shows Michael Cohen lying to feds about Stormy Daniels payment” – New York Post

* Even if he had done this, this was a private transaction which is not a crime, unless President Bill Clinton paying Paula Jones $850,000 prior was also a crime.

“Clinton Settles Jones Lawsuit With a Check for $850,000” – The New York Times

A recent tweet by Benny Johnson, host of The Benny Report on Newsmax, posted on March 21, 2023, stated that Stormy Daniels “never had an affair” with Donald Trump. That tweet has now been viewed over 3.9 million times: “NEVER FORGET: In 2018, Stormy Daniels said she never had an affair with Trump. She said it was all made up to get money.”

This is true despite some left-leaning news sources trying to discredit it by saying it was “taken out of context” while others simply ignore it. Johnson went on to post another concluding remark which is also true.

“Stormy lost her lawsuit against Trump and was ordered to pay him $300k for legal fees, and her creepy porn lawyer was sentenced to 14 years in prison.”

OPINION:

It amazes me how gullible the American public has become by way of the gaslighting done by our mainstream news media. What they are doing should be considered a crime. Some of us have learned to turn off the broadcast media and drop newspaper subscriptions as we know better; they are just plain lies and garbage.

Here are three thoughts I leaned into from my prior knowledge watching the Stormy Daniels/Donald Trump dust up to determine the truth:

I was raised and went to school in one of the wealthiest areas of America, Barrington. We had an expression there that was a stereotype as well as a truism. “You got your families from “old money” (generations of wealth) and “new money” (born poor but now rich).” Old money (Donald Trump) would never have an affair with somebody like Stormy Daniels regarded as classless. New money (Bill Clinton) would be all over that!

Former Stormy Daniels’s attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison for defrauding clients and tax fraud. Prior to that, he was a rock star and desired future presidential candidate of the left. He made all the talk show rounds and was regarded as a new messiah after Obama for the left. I knew the big guy would take a hard tumble when I heard he had attempted to extort money out of Nike. He tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity. What made me laugh like a little girl was some people in a nearby town threatened a local Pizza Hut under construction years ago. Just like Avenatti, that ended badly for them as well. Apparently, they did not know Pizza Hut is owned by Pepsico which is the second-largest food and beverage company in the world. They also did not realize FBI agents could play dress up like drywallers.

And finally, there is this: The ninth commandment states, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” (Exodus 20:16). This command of God speaks directly to such new age terms related to hush money, extortion, shakedowns, and blackmail. Back in the day, when I first came into this world, people like Stormy Daniels would have been arrested and charged as a criminal. She never was. Why?

She attempted to shake down a wealthy political candidate to sabotage his campaign in 2016. The liars of the left claim Trump paid this money to “save his marriage.” There are several problems with that FAKE news story. If that were the case, why would Stormy not have approached Trump prior to 2016 since the supposed affair happened ten years prior in 2006? How do they know Melania Trump is not smart enough to discern bullsh*t when she hears it? The woman is very intelligent, and I think she is far smarter than the mainstream media pundits peddling their propaganda today. Prove me wrong!

