Banned Reporter Laura Loomer Is Often Discussed at Twitter & Facebook

Freelance, right-wing reporter Laura Loomer was banned from Facebook and Twitter Thanksgiving eve, she says, for criticizing our new Muslim congresswoman.

Hater Louis Farrakhan who calls Jews “termites”, “Satan”, and “scum” is not banned. People threatening the President and his family are not banned.

While I don’t like Ms. Loomer’s approach, there is no reason to suspend her and not suspend Farrakhan and some of these far-left haters that are on these social media pages.

According to Loomer, she was suspended when she criticized the new congresswoman Ilhan Omar, saying she is anti-Jewish and pro-sharia. Actually, that’s factual. In addition, Omar probably married her brother while married to someone else, possibly to scam immigration.

In this video clip, Loomer explains what she said that got her suspended:

BREAKING! Conservative journalist ( @LauraLoomer) Laura Loomer just got banned from Twitter, for telling the truth! #FreeLaura Watch her entire interview here! https://t.co/rC5WUKcOTa pic.twitter.com/omvgdB6Xy9 — Sofia (@SManolesco) November 22, 2018

She responded through friends on Twitter:

“Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate ‘women, LGBTQ, and minorities’ is a picture of Ilhan Omar?” Loomer wrote. “Ilhan is pro Sharia Ilhan is pro-FGM Under Sharia, homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti Jewish.”

The Twitter and Facebook staff apparently discuss her. Interesting!

James O’Keefe said she’s often the topic of discussion at Twitter and Facebook.

Laura Loomer now banned from Twitter & Facebook for 30 days. What’s interesting is how Sr. Twitter staff spend considerable time discussing Laura. That “one chick from Utah that was basically yelling at Muslims,” Network Engineer Clay Haynes told me privately. (I was in disguise) pic.twitter.com/6zeHU7pq6z — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 22, 2018

These social media titans need to be broken up. They are silencing Americans. We still believe in free speech in this country.