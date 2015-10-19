Former High-Level FBI Agent Says If the Evidence Is There, Hillary Will Be Charged

Barack Obama recently tried to sway public opinion and that of the FBI with his recent comments during a 60 Minutes interview, but James Kallstrom, a former high level FBI agent, said the FBI will do their job. Jim Comey has a ten-year contract and does not serve at the pleasure of the administration. Kallstrom does not believe the FBI can be influenced in the case of Hillary Clinton. The evidence will determine if there is a bill or no bill. From what he has seen, there is a case against Hillary Clinton.

The transgression by Barack Obama weighing in on the Clinton case during the 60 Minutes interview is serious, he added.

Another email has surfaced from Hillary Clinton’s server that was classified and Top Secret despite her claims that she didn’t have any such documents on her server.

The side story being played out about this newly-uncovered email in the UK and specifically on The Daily Mail is that it is the smoking gun that proves UK PM Tony Blair and George Bush were preparing for war with Iraq a year before it began and while Tony Blair was at the same time saying they were looking for diplomatic solutions. As an aside, the email doesn’t prove they weren’t looking for diplomatic solutions and the memo to Bush authored by US Secretary of State Colin Powell doesn’t prove Blair was committed to war. It states, “On Iraq, Blair will be with us should military operations be necessary.” It proves the opposite.

The real story is this confidential email was on Hillary’s server. It’s comes via The Daily Mail. Look at how many times it’s marked secret and classified:

The president famously said Hillary Clinton did not violate national security during the 60 Minutes interview with Steve Croft.

President Barack Obama: I don’t think it posed a national security problem…

[…]

President Barack Obama: What I think is that it is important for her to answer these questions to the satisfaction of the American public. And they can make their own judgment. I can tell you that this is not a situation in which America’s national security was endangered.

Steve Kroft: This administration has prosecuted people for having classified material on their private computers.

President Barack Obama: Well, I– there’s no doubt that there had been breaches, and these are all a matter of degree. We don’t get an impression that here there was purposely efforts– on– in– to hide something or to squirrel away information. But again, I’m gonna leave it to-

The FBI was infuriated about Obama’s dog whistle because it makes them look like they are going to do his bidding and it appears that he is trying to sway the outcome. He has done it before when he on two different occasions, before a SCOTUS decision on Obamacare, made it clear that he expected them to find in his favor.

He did it in the arrest of Professor Henry Louis Gates when he announced to the world that “the Cambridge police acted stupidly” and then again when he tried to interfere with the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown cases.

Barack Obama’s comments about the Hillary Clinton investigation exonerating her were more than inappropriate, they were meant to influence and the public knows it.

James Kallstrom was former FBI Assistant Director in Charge and he knows some of the agents involved. They will not be influenced and they will do their job, he insisted during an interview on The Kelly File. If the evidence is there, the FBI will present a case to the Justice Department. The DOJ would have difficult ignoring it. It would be very serious if they did.

Kallstrom said the president’s remarks are like another nail in the reputation of the department and Obama’s comments were over-the-top.

He said the men of the FBI will be resolute about doing their job.