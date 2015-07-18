Obama Announces Large-Scale Gun Grab That Will Affect 4.2 Million SSA Recipients

Obama plans to extend gun background checks to Social Security. The administration will use the same strategy they use to confiscate guns from veterans who have others handle their financial affairs only this will affect a massive 4.2 million Americans. An inability to balance a checkbook could get them banned from owning a gun.
What right does Barack Obama have to unilaterally make this decision affecting the Second Amendment? Our inherent right is becoming a government-given right.
This is the single most massive gun grab by this administration. If you are elderly, a veteran or disabled, you might have your gun taken away because of Obama’s big brush approach to gun control.
About 4.2 million adults receive monthly benefits that are managed by “representative payees” and they would all be subject to gun confiscation.
Gun rights activists, mental health experts, advocates for the disabled and others are critical of the plan, according to the LA Times.
Handling one’s financial affairs does not correlate to irresponsible gun ownership.
If Social Security recipients lack the mental capacity to manage their own affairs for any reason and to any degree, they could lose their guns.
Americans who receive Social Security benefits could all have to choose between their government benefits and their guns.
Bearing Arms calls it “extortion” which “will deny gun rights to the largest possible segment of Americans possible by executive fiat, with little recourse for those affected.”
What he is doing is picking off the Second Amendment with vulnerable group after vulnerable group so there will be less resistance, if any.
George Mason, who co-authored the second amendment, said at the Virginia Ratifying Convention, “I ask, Sir, what is the militia? It is the whole people. To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them.”
The left is continually looking for ways to water down or eliminate the Second Amendment and they have been activated by the tragedy in Sandy Hook, an act committed by a deranged killer who used illegally-obtained guns to commit his crime.
In early June, anti-gun congressmen Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York introduced legislation to authorize the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give $60 million taxpayer dollars to anti-gun activists to conduct faux research proving gun violence is a disease which we all know is a lie.
Anti-gun activists already get countless millions from private foundations for research to prove gun violence is a disease. It is blatantly political and biased with the end goal being the promotion of an agenda to end a constitutional right.
In January, The Washington Post posted a scathing rebuke of the lack of government research for this transparently political agenda. They called the CDC “tainted” and pushed for both the CDC and The National Institute of Justice, an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, to fund extensive gun control research.
If they also conducted research on right-to-carry laws, it might be acceptable.
After Sandy Hook, Barack Obama issued an Executive Order that lifted the ban on the government funding of gun research. He followed it up by giving $10 million to the CDC to study gun violence.
The doctor who oversees gun research, Mark Rosenberg, is anti-gun. The CDC report, however, backfired. It found, among other things, that armed citizens are less likely to be injured by an attacker, gun control has mixed success, and mass shootings and accidental firearm deaths are rare and on the decline.
It also concluded that the vast majority of gun-related deaths are not homicides, but suicides.
In May, Maloney introduced a bill in the house – The Firearms Risk Protection Act – that would require legal gun owners to purchase liability insurance or face a $10,000 fine. It would ensure that only rich people have guns. It would particularly hurt blacks whose incomes are lower than whites. She has introduced the bill before. She’s relentless and has said the laws will pass eventually.
Also in May, she introduced H.R. 2380, the so-called “Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2015.” This bill would require background checks on all firearms transactions occurring at gun shows. The end goal is to bring us closer to a gun registry and gun confiscation just as they are trying to confiscate guns from veterans and Social Security recipients.
In 2013 Maloney claimed she received death threats over the Firearms Risk Protection Act. It’s probably not true.
Our Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, was sworn in at the end of April after a long delay after he tweeted, “guns are a health care issue.”
When asked about it in April, he told NPR that “violence of all kinds is a public health issue” and that he wanted “to find a way that we can reduce violence in America. And I think you wouldn’t be hard-pressed to find parents or families of victims or health care practitioners who would disagree.”
He has a serious anti-gun history.
Gun control activists were thrilled that he was finally confirmed though he promised at his hearing that he wouldn’t use the position to advocate against guns. That has yet to be seen and I wouldn’t take it to the bank.
“A big step for common sense: Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy was sworn in just a few minutes ago!” former Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’s group, Americans for Responsible Solutions, wrote on social media on Wednesday, the website Guns.com noted.
Meanwhile, all you Socials Security recipients who don’t handle your checkbooks, prepare to lose your guns.
Mark my words, soon the EPA would ban ownership of cartridges unless each individual has an MSDS on file. Of course there is a filing fee. $25 per 100 rounds sounds reasonable, right? And recurrent training for material handling certification will be required.
And how does stuff like this gain traction? Because the loyal opposition, the Republicans, put themselves out there in accepting the initial premise that the mentally incompetent shouldn’t be allowed to have guns. What’s wrong with that attitude? From a common sense point of view, and in a sane country that didn’t put communists in power, nothing. But they have laid themselves open to the vagaries and peccadillos of who it is that does the deciding of what constitutes a mental ‘disorder’. In addition to the “inability to balance a checkbook” (which by the way automatically disqualifies anyone in the country who matriculated after about 1980) it is proposed that those who take any kind of medication for any kind of mental or emotional reason, including simple depression, be targets for the gun grabbers.
It also scares people into not getting help or benefits they deserve. I know a lot of people in from my time in the Marines and now in the Army who refuse help or benefits for PTSD, TBI, and other deployment related issues out of fear that second amendment rights as well as others will be stripped from them in the future. So instead of people getting help they continue to suffer in silence. Then officials and leaders wonder why suicide rates, domestic violence, and substance abuse problems remain high. You can’t say there is no stigma then enact stigma creating policies for those who seek help.
Hit the nail right on the head. The stigma attached to mental illness prevents many from seeking help. This will just make things worse.
“Political tags – such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth – are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.”
“I am free, no matter what rules surround me. If I find them tolerable, I tolerate them; if I find them too obnoxious, I break them. I am free because I know that I alone am morally responsible for everything I do.”
Robert A. Heinlein
A Social Security payee is the personal representative for another person who is no longer capable of conducting his or her own affairs as determined by a probate court. Such an individual has not lost his right to continue owning his guns, but from purchasing any new ones as the court has found that there is a mental deficiency and he no longer meets the requirement for a purchase. I know, because I was a personal payee and conservator for another person suffering from dementia and understand how combative they become. I was forced to remove guns from the residence as YOU might have had a bad day had you come knocking on that persons door. With that in mind. I would see no problem with revoking gun purchase rights or ownership of anyone who has a mental disability. At that point is becomes good common sense.
Anyone w/ a mental disability huh? Well my friend, who is it that gets to determine what mental illnesses qualify? Half the country has been Dx w/ depression at some point or another. Why don’t we just ban all guns now. That’s where its headed.
The 2nd Amendment is very straight forward and to the point. So much so that it is only ONE SENTENCE long – yet Obama has passed 23, yes 23 Executive Orders restricting gun rights. RIGHT, not a privilege. Text of 2nd Amendment-A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. PERIOD.
It doesn’t say wont be infringed except for executive orders 1-23 and/or SSecurity parameters. This self anointed god’s gift to mankind has set about to DESTROY this country BUT he needs YOUR permission. When they infringe upon on ones civil rights and you dont care because you think it doesn’t affect you, you are wrong. Ever heard of Martin Niemöller? He was a protestant pastor, resident of Dachau concentration camp, and author of the poem below. It is based on his real life in a FASCIST state):
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”
When a president pulls out 23 EOs out of his pocket for ONE Amendment it should scare the pants off you. Add to it the lying about the internal spying, and attempted cover up of Fast and Furious, Martial Law in Balt and Boston, Sandy Hook cluster uck w/ top secret information nobody can see, what is through FOIA is heavily censored/top secret, the list goes on adnauseum. Wake up my friend, all Obama and politicians these days think that the Bill of Rights is optional, all that is needed to ignore them is a good reason to justify it. I’d rather take my chances w/ a random shooter or terrorist and live free rather than live w/ the oppression of a fascist state. Don’t think we are a Fascist state? Look it up. Just say NO to corporations over constituents!!!
*For the record I am an INDEPENDENT registered voter. I have never voted for any bush and never will. same deal w/ the Clintons. I’m all for recycling just not w/ these crime families.
Being a person not interested in owning a gun, I see another looming issue with this ezecutive order. The issue I see is that in psychiatrists’ interest of not letting mental patients have guns they will begin declaring people incompetent to handle their own finances even when they are perfectly capable of doing so, stripping more liberties from a group of people who have very few liberties left.
And who do you think will become the victims of organized crime and gangs …the ones that are known to be without the ability to defend themselves…this was obviously not thought through very well or an attempt to lower the survival rate of the sick ,lame and old….who voted to give him him that right
I don’t believe that just because someone can’t balance a check book that they are dangerous, although we do have a lot of people in Washington who can’t balance a budget who are VERY dangerous. Regardless of that, these guns are property, and if these citizens are to be told they cannot own them, they should have the right to pass them on to friends or family members, or sell them like any other property. When someone is determined to be no longer able to drive due to age concerns, nobody is seizing their car. They are able to sell it or give it to someone of their choice.
