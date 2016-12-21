The media went after both of the next two stories, suggesting the guilty parties were Trump supporters. They don’t look like white supremacists to us here at the Sentinel. New York’s Governor Cuomo and the city mayor Bill de Blasio have been announcing a rise in hate crimes since Trump won election but whenever they find the culprits,they’re not white supremacists or crazed Trump supporters.

This is how the @thedailybeast reported this at the time. The culprit has since been identified as a member of the church itself. pic.twitter.com/IdRbPC1BOT — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 21, 2016

That is, of course, a false narrative from the fake news and fake politicians’ networks.

A black man who was a member of the church he burned, was arrested this week in Greenville, Mississippi. He also defaced its outer walls with “Vote Trump” graffiti.

Andrew McClinton, 45, was charged with first-degree arson of a place of worship.

McClinton allegedly set first to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, where he is a member, on Nov. 1, a week before the election. The fire destroyed 80 percent of the church. A GoFundMe account raised more than $240,000 to repair the facility.

The next case is in New York.

A Plainview man was arrested Tuesday and charged with drawing hateful graffiti on the Nassau Community College campus in East Garden City, Long Island, on multiple different occasions, police say. He drew two swastikas and KKK on buildings.

Jasskirat Saini, 20 was arrested for multiple bias incidents at Nassau Community College.

Police had been responding to the campus for instances of swastikas drawn on buildings since October. Most of the swastikas were found drawn in men’s bathrooms in the various buildings around campus.

He too doesn’t look like a white supremacist.