AFL-CIO becomes a warrior for communism

Powerline blog spotted this story first, but we couldn’t ignore it.

The private sector unions are in a state of decline. Only 6.4% of private sector workers are union members. The reason for that could be what they’ve become. There was a time when they were very effective, but they’ve turned into another communist vehicle for change.

One example of that is their fight for illegal alien workers, discarding the American worker. They join with Communists on May Day for the marches and support all of their causes.

When George Meany ran the AFL-CIO, he was staunchly anti-Communist. During the war years, seeing the devastation wrought by Communism and Nazism, the unions were vehemently opposed to the ideology.

The International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union (ILWU), which controlled the docks of San Francisco, were different, they were communist-run. Devoted Communist Harry Bridges was their guiding force.

Since then communism/socialism has engulfed the unions. It spread like cancer.

AFL-CIO FIGHTS FOR COMMUNISM

Now we have them unabashedly outing themselves. They want to SEIZE THE MEANS OF PRODUCTION. As if it was 1900, they want us to believe we are all victimized workers, enslaved by the evil rich.

How original of the AFL-CIO to present it with a lying Marxist roofer. The roofer denies the existence of a middle class and promotes the collective in the clip. The truth is the middle class is dwindling wherever leftist policies are in place.

We all need to seize the means of production. 🥖 🌹 #1u pic.twitter.com/Tx2nxybn4S — AFL-CIO (@AFLCIO) May 14, 2019