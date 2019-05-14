Bill Barr appoints US Attorney in CT to examine origins of Russia probe

Attorney General William Barr appointed a U.S. Attorney to examine the origins of the Russia probe to determine if intelligence collection involving the Trump campaign was “lawful and appropriate,” according to a Fox News source.

Barr appointed John Durham to conduct the inquiry.

In the past, he has investigated law enforcement corruption, the destruction of CIA videotapes and the Boston FBI office’s relationship with molesters. He will continue in his position as a federal prosecutor, Fox News reported.

DURHAM’S BEEN INVESTIGATING JAMES BAKER SINCE JANUARY

According to Fox News, House Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows found out in January that Durham was investigating James Baker for leaking to the media and sought a briefing from him.

Durham’s review is coinciding with the Inspector General’s probe. The DOJ IG Mike Horowitz is reviewing potential surveillance abuses by the FBI – that began last March and is nearing completion.

John Huber in Utah is also investigating. He’s been investigating for a year and seems to be slow as molasses.

This appointment of Durham comes a month after Barr told Congress spying on the Trump campaign was in the process of review.

Barr said he was reviewing it when he spoke with Congress. He must have decided it needed to be investigated.

Democrats likely know this is going on and their hysteria since that hearing is probably related. They wouldn’t want it to go back to the Obama administration.

REMEMBER WHEN ROSENSTEIN LEVELED COMEY LAST MONTH?

It’s interesting that the former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leveled Jim Comey in an address to the Greater Baltimore Committee in April.

Rod Rosenstein said two days after his retirement announcement that Comey’s handling of the Clinton email server was a grievous and defining moment. He slammed Comey as a “partisan pundit,” reiterating that he deserved to be fired, and faulting him for trampling “bright lines that should never be crossed.”

Was Rosenstein sending us a message?

The unhinged Democrats are going to go wild!