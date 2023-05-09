Democrats Support Theft, Election and Retail

by Mark Schwendau

The news media and video platforms are really good at pushing a scripted narrative to fit their agendas. When Walmart recently announced they were closing four stores on the south side of Chicago. The airwaves and Internet were filled with so-called “Chicago community leaders” as well as both a current mayor and mayor-elect feigning outrage at the decision.

They were acting confused as to why the No. 1 company on the Fortune 500 list would be pulling out certain stores around the country with the key word being “acting”. Their reason for closing specific Democrat-run city stores with everything going to Hell is due to George Soros elected District Attorneys allowing chaos and anarchy to reign over law and order.

For years, billionaire philanthropist George Soros has quietly financed a revolution in criminal justice reform. He has doled out tens of millions of dollars to progressive candidates in district attorney races nationwide amid movements to abolish bail and defund the police. Outwardly liberals will tell you the reason is to promote “equity” and “justice.” Truthfully, the real intent is to create anarchy and chaos because when America fails, globalists like Soros win.

“Teen Rioters Destroy Walmart In Chicago.”

Chicago’s Kim Foxx was Soros’s first success in a District Attorney’s race. He contributed $300,000 to her first campaign in 2016 and another $2 million for her successful re-election in 2020. As of last year, Soros spent some $40 million to get progressive DAs in office nationwide. There are now 75 prosecutors nationwide, like Foxx, known for their pro-criminal leniency.

Everywhere a Soros-backed DA has taken office, the criminal justice reforms to follow have led to a spike in looting and violent crimes. The crimes against these retailers are professionally organized and known as either “flash mob smash and grabs” or simply “smash and grabs.” They are usually organized on social media platforms with a set time and place for a crowd to descend.

One would think Soros and his district attorney plants could be charged with a RICO violation or aiding and abetting in organized crime, at the least. Law enforcement has proven this is organized crime in stories like this one: “Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items,”

The National Retail Federation reported crime rings have hired thieves to steal specific items for later resale, in a practice that surged by 26% in 2021. In 2021, retail theft cost retailers a reported $94.5 billion.

And it is less than honest for any supposed Chicago community leader to pretend they were blindsided by Walmart’s decision to close stores. Doug McMillon, Chief Executive Officer of Walmart, has been giving high crime city leaders warnings for years of what the solution was to his non-profitable stores; He would close them up.

And the stupidity of progressive liberal Democrat policies (and their resultant predictable failures) is never better on display than in the very blue State of California. California passed Proposition 47, which changed theft of retail goods valued under $950 from a felony to a misdemeanor. Prop. 47 passed by a 60% vote. As a result, multiple chain retail stores are now leaving large metropolitan areas such as San Francisco and Los Angeles (San Francisco with Soros DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles County with Soros DA George Gascon.)

And the insanity of this situation was highlighted just last week when a California store employee was fired for simply trying to do the right thing.

On April 5, a customer loaded a shopping cart with 17 jugs of Tide laundry detergent and left a California Big Lots store without paying. Laundry detergent is often reported as the number one item shoplifted in America these days. Lily Oxford, the manager of the furniture section, and another manager followed the man out of the store. Oxford wasn’t trying to confront the thief but just retrieve the shopping cart. Oxford and the other manager pulled their cell phones out just a few feet away from the thief’s “getaway car.” This spooked the shoplifter, and he ordered them to take it all back. He left without the merchandise, but the crime was committed when he went out the door without paying.

Instead of being commended, the franchise terminated Oxford, the single mother of two teenagers.

Conclusion:

Soros has supported 75 district attorneys in large urban areas where America’s populations are highest. This is no accident. This is by design. The most people reside where the most votes are cast in elections.

There is an old expression that goes, “The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.”

One could add to that old expression today with, “…with the cooperation of local district and state’s attorneys, that is.”

