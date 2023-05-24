Elon Musk’s Mean Tweets are HILARIOUS, to Critical Thinkers!

by Mark Schwendau

Elon Musk told CNBC’s David Faber Tuesday that he doesn’t care if his inflammatory tweets scare away potential Tesla buyers or Twitter advertisers from the companies he owns.

“I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” said Musk, who owns Twitter.

For years Musk has made controversial tweets, including conspiracy theories and comments his critics have called broadly discriminatory or anti-Semitic.

Here are some personal favorites before his most recent one aiming at George Soros:

August 16, 2019 – “Nuke Mars!”

March 6, 2020 – “The coronavirus panic is dumb”

May 1, 2020 – “Tesla stock price is too high imo”

May 1, 2020 – “I am selling almost all of my physical possessions. Will own no house.”

November 14, 2021 – “I keep forgetting you’re still alive” (on Bernie Sanders calling for a millionaire tax)

April 14, 2022 – “I made an offer.” (on Twitter)

On April 28, 2022 – “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in” (on returning Coke to its original recipe)

May 18, 2022 – “In the past, I voted Democrat because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold…”

December 11, 2022 – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

January 24, 2023 – “Population collapse is a major risk to the future of civilization” (flying in the face of the WEF)

And his most interesting tweet to date is when he called out the truth about George Soros when he tweeted:

May 15, 2023 – “Soros reminds me of Magneto.”

This was a reference of the liberal billionaire and Democrat donor George Soros to the X-Men villain Magneto, a Jewish Holocaust survivor. His post generated nearly 165,000 likes and almost 25 million views in just 24 hours!

Musk, the owner of Tesla, Space X, and Twitter, fancies himself as Tony Stark, the alter-ego of Marvel superhero Iron Man. In typical Musk fashion, he did not explain what prompted him to lash out at Soros as he kind of expects his followers to be as all-knowing as he is. But business insiders discovered the tweet was posted shortly after a regulatory filing revealed the Soros family office had dumped its entire stake in Tesla during the first quarter of this year.

On May 17, 2023, he made two follow- Tweets:

“I’d like to apologize for this post.”

“It was really unfair to Magneto.”

Musk would later add of Soros in response to a reply from another Twitter user, “You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity,” Musk tweeted this Monday.

Critics of Musk are quick to label him anti-Semite as Soros is Jewish. They make the familiar claim Soros and his family escaped the Nazis during World War II. But what these same Musk critics neglect to report is Soros actually helped the Nazis and worked with them for his own personal gain. as he revealed himself in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview in 1998.

Critics make the false claim Musk’s tweets about Soros fit a larger pattern of attacks on the 92-year-old investor Democrat donor. “Musk’s likening Soros to Magneto isn’t casual; it’s a nod to harmful antisemitic tropes of Jewish global control,” tweeted Alex Goldenberg, an analyst at the Network Contagion Research Institute. Israel’s Foreign Ministry, likewise, said Musk’s tweet had “anti-Semitic overtones.”

Tuesday, Musk denied he’s an anti-Semite. “I’m a pro-Semite if anything,” he said when asked about the criticism on CNBC.

Despite how hard the progressive liberals of fake journalism may try to portray him, Musk is not the bad guy in this scenario.

Russia has an International Arrest Warrant for George Soros. Back in 2015, Russia did ban two of his “pro-democracy” charities, The Open Society Foundations and the Open Society Institute Assistance Foundation, as threats to the “security of the state”.

America would have done well to follow Russia’s lead.

Make no mistake, George Soros is an anarchist, as this article well spells out: “How George Soros’ attempts to further his anarchist ideas spawned political instability in post-Soviet states” – Firstpost.

Fun fact: Soros has a net worth of $8.5B, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, where he ranks at #244 of the top 500. Elon Musk comes in at #2, worth $180B.

And, in case you are now wondering, Bernard Arnault comes in #1 at the moment at $192B.

