Horrifying stories, a little 10-year-old with 20 different types of semen in her

Big League Politics reports that three individuals who came into the country illegally are quarantined. They have a disease no one can identify. They are in a private hospital in El Paso.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not even been able to identify the disease the three migrants have, as the military guards the quarantine area.

“There were some Congolese people caught crossing the border, it was suspected they had Ebola. In one facility there are three patients being held because they don’t know what they have. The CDC has been here to assess them. They are isolated, they only have certain specialists who can see them,” a medical professional tells Big League Politics.

We’ve had an outbreak of mumps over here.”

“What scares me is what happens if we someone come over here with Ebola. We only need one person, and there’s a pandemic,” the source said.

Migrants are obtaining “Rent-A-Kids,” and since Border Patrol cannot perform DNA tests to determine if children are related to adults most of the human traffickers get into our country.

The source speaking with Big League Politics says, “There are a lot of people who come here from El Salvador, Guatemala who are in acute renal failure, they cannot walk. There are some who have come with cirrhosis of the liver. I’ve seen some patients who are almost at the point of dying with the cirrhosis that they have,” the medical professional stated. “The time and resources it takes up to treat them is massive.”

TERRIFYING ABUSE

Next is another terrifying story and we believe it. We have spoken to social workers at the border and they say the women and children are coming in so damaged from rapes that it would take years of therapy for them to live any kind of life.

“There was a female, 10 years old, who was found with 20 different types of semen inside her body. She was dispatched to a family member. The girl who was with her who was supposedly a family member was not really a family member, just someone who bought her from her family in Guatemala. These are real problems that exist here on the border. There are some people who are trying to leave jugs of water out here for them. A lot of these people come to this country needing help,” the professional stated.

“In Juarez, there is a huge influx of Cubans right now. They have taken over the streets and started a prostitution ring among them. The Cubans cannot cross here. If they have Cuban citizenship, they cannot cross here.”

THE BORDER WATCHER

Big League Politics has previously confirmed with border watcher Jim Benvie that illegal migrants obtain insurance and EBT cards upon gaining access to the United States.

“There have been some women who have come forward who said they were raped…in the end, you have to believe they were because of the damage done to them, either vaginally or anally,” the professional stated.

“When they cross over, you see them land…being transported in these huge buses, they don’t have to go through TSA, they get escorted and go first. What they need to do is it has to be like Ellis Island, they need to vet these people and quarantine.”

Communists in the U.N. and in the U.S. and elsewhere organized this.

Watch Mr. Benvie, who is a border watcher, it’s a MUST WATCH: