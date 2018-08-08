Know-Nothing Socialist Alexandria O-Cortez Loses Elections She Endorsed

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been exhaustively campaigning for Socialists in several states, including red states. Described as the “future of the Democratic Party”, she stumped for Abdul El-Sayed for governor of Michigan, Fayrouz Saad in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, Cori Bush in Missouri’s 1st District. O-Cortez also backed Congressional candidate Kaniela Ing in Hawaii whose primary is in three days.

Her leadership power has been greatly exaggerated but one thing is concerning, a fifth to nearly a third of the voters in these states appear willing to vote for know-nothing leftists even while the economy is booming.

One Michigan candidate El-Sayed is even tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and endorsed by an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC bombing.

THE TALLY

El-Sayed lost his bid for the Democrat nomination for governor to 50.1 percent to 34.6 percent, according the New York Times.

Saad came in fourth in the five-way race, capturing 20.1 percent of the vote.

Cori Bush lost her primary to William Lacy Clay, 62.3 percent to 30.2 percent, the Times results reports.

Hawaii’s primary election will be August 11.

SHE SUPPORTS COMMUNISM — UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME 

Candace Owens weighed in.

SWINGING THE VOTE

In addition to pushing for Single Payer healthcare, free everything else and Communist Universal Basic Income, O-Cortez hopes to find another way to swing the vote. She tweeted, “Why does New York have some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country?”

Having worked New York polls, I can tell you that is not true. Signatures are supposed to be checked, that’s it.

She then listed the wish list of the MoveOn crowd. All of them would make voter fraud easier.

WE CAN WIN…UH, MAYBE NOT

