Shocker! Report McCain’s COS Is Hoping to Run for Office as a Democrat

It shouldn’t come as a shock that John McCain’s Chief of Staff is hoping to run for office as a Democrat according to reports.

Grant Woods told the Washington Post on Wednesday that he has spoken to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Tom Udall, D-N.M., about running as a Democrat.

Republican Jon Kyl was appointed this week by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, also a Republican, to fill McCain’s seat, which will be up for election in 2020 and again in 2022.

“What’s changed for me is the passing of John McCain,” said Woods, per the Washington Post. “It’s challenging for me be so involved in everything that we did to honor him over the last week and then think of staying on the sidelines as we face a world without John McCain.”

The RINO will run as a Democrat because Trump is in office. That makes no sense unless you accept the fact that he and John McCain were actually Democrats who approve of the party moving to the far left. He also wants to defeat the Republican and the agenda 63 million people voted for.

“I’m not going to hold my breath on Trump because I’m not going to pass out,” Woods said.

Oh, please, hold your breath.