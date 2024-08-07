Whatever You Heard About Time Walz, He’s Much Worse

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, was chosen to become Kamala Harris’s running mate. He is a communist, and his actions in office prove it. He has seriously damaged Minnesota and wants to do the same for the country.

THE RADICAL MARXIST WITH TIES TO CHINA

Walz fawned over Communist China and taught a class there. He said he was never treated so well. They gave him gifts. He marveled that there was no crime. I guess he never heard of the gulags.

“No one is more pro-China than Marxist Walz,” Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration, wrote on X.

James Hutton, a former assistant secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs, also griped on X, “Tim Walz doesn’t see China as a problem.

He’s clueless about foreign affairs and sees everything through a communist lens.

GRANDPA MARX

Walz seems like the grandpa you always wanted until he lets you know how his mind works. He’s the most radical governor in the union.

Michelle Bachman discussed some of what he has done. His record of achievements as a leftist is extensive:

“Walz increased spending by almost 40% and spent a surplus of $17 billion in one year. He put Minnesota on the road toward constant tax increases of about eight to ten billion dollars and constant spending in every area.”

He corrupted the election laws.

“Votes are counted nine days after the election.

“I’ve been involved in government for a lot of years, Bachman said. “I have never seen a more radical agenda than what Tim Walz shepherded in. It plays here in Minnesota.”

“We have free college now in the state of Minnesota. If your parents make $80,000 or less, it’s free. All legal aliens get free college education. Illegal aliens get free healthcare in Minnesota.

“Here’s another one: Minnesota is expected to be carbon-free. It’s by law, so we’re now the coldest state in the nation, and we’re in the process of having our coal plants, natural gas plants, Hydro power plants, and nuclear power plants all being dismantled and shut down. The only way we can get energy in the future is through solar and wind, as well as battery backup.

“It doesn’t even exist, and this is supposed to happen in 2028 and be 100% carbon-free by 2040. Impossible. We will have brownouts, and what do you do in Minnesota when it’s 50 below zero in January, and what’s Tim going to do for us then?

“That’s a little bit of a taste of what he’s done, but in almost every area you can think of, education, for instance in the area of education, we now have free school lunch for every kid in the state of Minnesota.”

He shut down the schools, Bachman said, and some students committed suicide during that time. It made no difference to Tim.

“We had small business owners who were literally going to lose their businesses, like coffee shop owners. One woman down in Southern Minnesota opened up a coffee shop. Tim had her put in jail. She was convicted and served jail time because she was trying to keep her financials in order.

“It was so radical under COVID-19 and continues to go on. So, the abortion issue was another issue. We had years of pro-life protections that we put into law. I formally sat in the Minnesota State Senate. We had the Born Alive Protection Act. We had grants. 100% of all the programs were taken away.”

Tim Walz ended protection and life-saving care for babies born after botched abortions. After he ended it, eight babies were left to die.

This is the kind of thing Donald Trump refers to when he talks about the former governor of Virginia, who said the parents and the doctor get to decide what to do about an aborted baby after birth.

Barack Obama started that, and it’s brutal.