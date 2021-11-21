Chicago Protest: “The Only Solution Is Communist Revolution”

















Will the media report about the communist revolution in various cities? The answer is ‘no’ since they agree with them.

The communists, who run wild and free without any FBI interference, are using an innocent 18-year old named Kyle Rittenhouse as an excuse to call for revolution. If it wasn’t Kyle Rittenhouse, they’d find someone else.

The entire establishment tried to destroy Kyle Rittenhouse. Anyone who supported him was also canceled.

I worked on this story for four years, and they just chanted it out. https://t.co/jNau5MhvTb — James Lindsay, dangerous theologian (@ConceptualJames) November 21, 2021

The march concludes back at Federal Plaza, with chants of “I believe that we will win!” before protesters disperse here this Saturday afternoon #Chicago #RittenhouseVerdict pic.twitter.com/sKLZuTuPI0 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 20, 2021

