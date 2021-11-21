Chicago Protest: “The Only Solution Is Communist Revolution”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Will the media report about the communist revolution in various cities? The answer is ‘no’ since they agree with them.

The communists, who run wild and free without any FBI interference, are using an innocent 18-year old named Kyle Rittenhouse as an excuse to call for revolution. If it wasn’t Kyle Rittenhouse, they’d find someone else.

The entire establishment tried to destroy Kyle Rittenhouse. Anyone who supported him was also canceled.


