JP Morgan Chase Kicked Kanye Out of Their Bank

JP Morgan Chase kicked Kanye West out of their bank. He has until the end of November to find another bank for his empire. They didn’t give a reason, but it’s likely over his recent anti-Semitic tweets, which he has since deleted. Why is Chase getting involved in this?

Does this mean the bank will review all their records and delete everyone who did anything wrong?

Chase is making a WOKE statement to show how moral they are, even though they’re not.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

Candace Owens wrote about the impact of this in a series of tweets.

“I have blacked out the names of the other two people on his team that are named in this letter to protect their privacy.

“As I gather my thoughts about this, I want to say that I do not care what you think about Ye West— but I very much care what you think about this.

“We have reached extremely frightening times in this country. Who or what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up. Tonight I am focusing on my BLM documentary premiere. We will revisit this crucial topic tomorrow.”

