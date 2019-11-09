Mexico joins lawsuit to continue DACA ad infinitum

A foreign nation, 80% of which is reportedly controlled by transnational gangs, has signed onto a lawsuit aimed at preventing the President of the United States from ending DACA. To put it another way, a foreign country wants to determine our immigration laws because it keeps money pouring into their coffers, although they have many other reasons listed on their brief, that being one of them.

THE BRIEF

The amicus brief [friend of the court] they filed exhorts the Supreme Court of the United States to prevent President Trump from rescinding the Obama rule allowing youth here illegally to stay. These are people who were brought into the USA illegally when they were young. The rule, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, was put in place despite then-President Obama saying it was unconstitutional.

At the same time, Obama, legislating from the White House, put DAPA into place. That allowed DACA relatives to stay.

The President has tried to change the rule, believed to be unconstitutional, but Democrats and Democratic groups have fought it in court. The President offered to give them amnesty in exchange for some changes in immigration law, but Democrats rejected the deal.

Mexican consular officials have helped many of their nationals obtain DACA despite it being in opposition to our laws.

OUR DACA IS MEXICO’S FOREIGN POLICY?

According to their brief, Mexico says supporting DACA recipients is an important goal of Mexican foreign policy.

“Mexico’s government has supported DACA beneficiaries and Mexican nationals living in the United States by holding clinics, providing funding and access to competent legal counsel in connection to the application process under DACA,” the brief reads. It goes on to note that Mexican consular officials have assisted approximately 30,000 DACA recipients with “obtaining the necessary documents and, in some cases, providing economic assistance to apply for DACA.”

IT IS TO GET WELFARE FOR ANCHOR BABIES

The filing says that DACA helps its nationals and their U.S.-born children access needed social services. The dole, in other words, it helps people get on the dole, especially for their anchor baby children. [We know ‘ANCHOR BABIES’ is a term banned by the PC police but we don’t do PC]

Actually, U.S.-born children do get full services, including child tax credits.

“DACA recipients are over 12% more likely to ensure that their U.S. citizen children access resources to which U.S. citizens are entitled, such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), than parents without DACA protections,” the brief reads, citing a Johns Hopkins study. “WIC is considered one of the most successful anti-poverty programs for children in the United States.”

Thre’s more. The filing claims DACA outpace citizens in opening businesses.

It also declares that this type of immigration is a “human right.” The President of Mexico — Obrador — is on the record stating that it is a human right to come into the U.S. at will. Meanwhile, Mexico has very strict immigration laws. Although they do give a lot of transit passes to anyone who wants to travel through to the USA illegally.

OPINION

The Sentinel likes Mexican people very much, but we don’t like criminals and terrorists. We also don’t like open borders. We have seen how confused our immigration laws have become over anchor babies. Now, with DACA, we will have anchor young adults. Then DAPA will follow, giving us anchor adults. As a result, everyone will get in. We need to go back to the rule of law. We could give DACA some path at the end of the line, in our opinion.

You can read the filing here.