No National Guard in Seattle as Antifa tore up the streets Inauguration Day

Antifa marched through the streets of Seattle trying to break into buildings, and blocking streets. Despite a large number of the military deployed to Olympia, none were present in Seattle.

The military isn’t in Washington for violent communist insurrectionists.

They trashed the streets, burned U.S. flags in the streets, and smashed up businesses and buildings. They chanted, “No cops, no prisons, total abolition!”

It was far more subdued than four years ago when Donald J. Trump was inaugurated.

These people are indistinguishable from the mob attacking the Capitol, but they are encouraged and the Capitol mob is an insurgency, according to Democrats and their media.

Watch the clips.

Seattle: #Antifa smashed up the first and original @Starbucks location in Pike Place Market. The store is an extremely popular tourist attraction. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/3SegA0gW1U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Seattle: #Antifa have shut down traffic on a road and are setting US flags on fire. pic.twitter.com/IObO1mcbXZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

“No cops, no prisons, total abolition!” Antifa march through Seattle tonight for an Inauguration Day J20 demonstration #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/zGit8Uqmkn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

Seattle: #Antifa trash the streets as they march around and smash up businesses and buildings. pic.twitter.com/dx02fBxzN8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Seattle: #Antifa continue their march through the streets. A camera from a helicopter captures some of them trying to break inside a building. pic.twitter.com/33uvil7aPR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

More Video Showing The Damages Left In The Wake Of The Antifa/BLM Protesters In #Seattle Source: @BGOnTheScene pic.twitter.com/njMhA0hCoe — J̵̟̦̲̞̭̱̀̈́͑̄̇̈́̚͝ustice (@The_Justice7) January 21, 2021

Seattle: In case it’s not clear who is involved in the riot, the black-clad mob shouts, “Antifa, antifa!” pic.twitter.com/pncWROX4mF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

The Uniters don’t get so much as a mild criticism:

Hours after Joe Biden called for unity, Antifa committed more acts of domestic terrorism in Seattle & Portland. Should we have seen this coming? Yes: they literally promote their violent riots… errr, peaceful protests. I stopped by @foxnewsnight with @shannonbream to discuss. pic.twitter.com/V6h6LmYjyO — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 21, 2021

Seattle could have used the National Guard:

It would be a real shame if people were reminded of the riots in downtown Seattle where activists stole AR-15’s from police cars they set on fire & that @GovInslee waited before sending in the National Guard, unarmed then removed them leading to the establishment of CHAZ pic.twitter.com/rMmQMgBHYQ — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) January 15, 2021

