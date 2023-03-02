The Biden Administration Has Already Attacked Medicare!

By Mark Schwendau

Acting president Joe Biden and the Biden administration have already made cuts to Medicare, but thanks to our malpractice mainstream media, you probably didn’t know that, did you?

During the State of the Union Address, Joe Biden seemingly stumbled off script (as he so often does). The official White House version of the State of the Union Address does not reflect what was actually said, which led Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) to call him out for what he is, a “LIAR!”

“So my many… Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage. I get it. Unless I agree to their economic plans, all of you at home should know what those plans are. Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s a majority.”

Immediately the House and Senate broke out into audible gasps and comments over the president as he continued.

“Let me give you, anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal. That means if Congress doesn’t vote.”

MTG calls him out as a liar at this point, and he goes on further off-script.

“I’m glad you see it. No, I tell you, I enjoy conversion.”

The audience broke into laughter, as he most probably meant “conversation”.

He went on to dig his hole deeper.

Psychological projection, also called projected guilt, is a form of defense of a severe conscience, one which may be linked to the making of false accusations, personal or political.

Joe Biden would go on to double down on his false narrative in Florida several days later, “Look, I know that a lot of Republicans, their dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare. Well, let me say this: If that’s your dream, I’m your nightmare.”

The problem with Joe Biden as president is he says one thing when he actually does another, and the malpractice mainstream media refuses to call him out on it, which then enables him to progress onto bigger and better lies.

Here is the truth about Medicare, as reported by the American Thoracic Society.

“In early December (2021), Congress passed, and President Biden signed into law, legislation averting much, but not all, of the 2022 cuts to the conversion factor. The law partially mitigates the scheduled 3.75 percent cut to the Medicare Physician Conversion Factor (CF) and both the Medicare Sequestration (two percent) and PAYGO (four percent) cuts. Specifically, the legislation would phase in cuts to the Medicare sequester at a rate of zero percent for the first quarter of 2022, a cut of one percent for the second quarter of 2022, and a return of the cut to the full two percent beginning in June of 2022 and continuing onward. The law also eliminates three percent of the CF cuts, resulting in a three quarters of one percent cut for the entirety of 2022. Finally, the law would subtract budget scorecard deficits for both the 5-year and 10-year windows from FY 2022 and add them to FY 2023, effectively pushing the implementation of a PAYGO sequester to 2023.”

Behind all of this political posturing around sustaining this program is the fact the program is expected to go bankrupt as soon as 2028. To stop that, lawmakers have three simple options: raise taxes, cut benefits, or cut payments to the healthcare industry.

Republicans are shining a spotlight on the program’s long-term finances as they call for federal spending reductions in other areas such as those of the Inflation Reduction Act. The only area that the act addressed were drug prices in an effort to keep them from spiraling upwards and out of control. Insulin was one such hot-button topic rightfully addressed in that act.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

