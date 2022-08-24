The Game’s Afoot, Watson

by David Reavill

In just 76 days, we will march to the polls to elect a new Congress and one-third of the US Senate. It is a time-honored tradition that this country has been performing for 246 years.

As we see more and more, it is also part of a carefully orchestrated effort by many in Washington to project an image. Leaders from both sides of the aisle are on their best behavior to portray themselves and their candidates in a winning light. Nothing is left to chance. Every utterance is made within the framework of how it will sound to the electorate.

No wrong moves here; this is for the whole enchilada.

The American approach to elections is unique. Unlike the British, for instance, the Americans take excessive time to campaign. Tradition has it that the campaign season lasts less than a year and gets underway only after Labor Day. And while that may have been the case in years past, it is not true today. Today campaigns begin months, if not years, before the actual election.

This time allows campaigns to focus on particular issues, sometimes affecting just a part of society. Lyndon Johnson, for instance, focused his Great Society Campaign on the poor and oppressed. While Franklin Roosevelt issued a broad-based appeal with his theme song, Happy Days Are Here Again, as the country struggled to recover from the Great Depression. And John Kennedy warned the nation that it was facing a “missile gap” with the old Soviet Union.

However, while candidates may feel that they’re in charge, guiding the course of the campaign, a circumstance often takes over. History leads the election and the nation in an entirely different direction. Such was the case for Herbert Hoover and Jimmy Carter, as both saw their re-election bids sink under the weight of a disastrous economy.

Although he won’t appear on the ballot this year, there can be little doubt that Joe Biden, and his record on the economy, will be front and center on every voter’s mind.

Tomorrow we will get the second estimate of the Nation’s Second Quarter GDP. There is little doubt that, once again, this measure of the overall economy will be down. Down not for the first time, but the second quarter in a row. Up to now, a sure sign that we are in a recession. When the “National Bureau of Economic Research makes, that call is anybody’s guess.

So, keeping all this in mind: we’re in the middle of a crucial election. And the election will determine the success or failure of the next two years of Biden’s Term. It doesn’t take much to suggest that the year’s most highly charged economic address will likely go in the direction the White House wants. Remember: nothing happens in Washington by accident.

This Friday morning, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will address the annual Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It is billed as his speech on the state of the economy. I prefer to think of it as his campaign address for the Biden White House. After all, it was just three months ago that the President did nominate, and the Senate did approve Powell’s second term as Chairman. Don’t you think that Powell might owe the President just a little?

Many friends on the Street are worried that Powell will come out breathing fire and brimstone. You may have seen the articles claiming that he will go all-out hawk, promising to raise interest rates and tighten down on the economy.

I see the chance of that to be extremely remote.

Instead, I believe it will be a speech full of all the requisite charts and graphs. Complete with Economic Macro and Micro data and entirely political. Powell will doubtless continue his theme of “we’ve got this.” Everything is under control. The Fed can manage this economy without sending it into recession or hype-inflation.

What else can he say?

After all, his old friend Joe will be watching from the sidelines. And you wouldn’t want to disappoint Joe.

Remember Watson: in Washington, everything is planned.