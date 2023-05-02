Why Additional Gun Laws Won’t Address the Problem of Mass Killings

OPINION

by Mark Schwendau

The problem of mass killings in America is NOT addressed by adding gun laws to our law books, contrary to Joe Biden’s plan. If you think it through logically, guns are not the problem. Guns are simply a means to the end. If a mass killer really wanted to kill a bunch of people and couldn’t get their hands on a gun, they would simply find another method. That is logical, and that is the truth.

All other discussions are gaslighting lies.

The Second Amendment guarantees law-abiding Americans the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms.” But over time, gun control laws have unconstitutionally and illegally placed limits on that freedom. The problem of mass killings has grown even with the additional restrictions on gun ownership. On top of that, some of the worst mass killings never involved guns but rather sharp objects, vehicles, and bombs. Heck, a carpenter’s hammer can be used for mass killing in the wrong hands.

After all, the September 11 attacks of 2001 caused the deaths of 2,996 people, including 19 hijackers who used box cutter knives to commandeer four commercial aircraft to be used as missiles.

If our political leaders are sincere in purpose, why are we not talking about more laws on who can possess box cutters?

Some politicians and gun control proponents argue for the passage of additional gun laws to protect us better but the passage of time has proven additional gun laws don’t accomplish that. Simply put, gun control is an umbrella term for laws and ordinances that restrict how law-abiding citizens can buy, own, or use firearms. Such laws can be passed at the federal, state, and local levels.

Federal gun control legislation such as the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (1993) created nationwide requirements that made it more difficult to obtain a firearm. These laws, in place for decades now, prove that gun control laws like these don’t work. Let’s take a look at some facts in this matter, as detailed below.

Criminals Don’t Obey Gun Laws

Criminals Obtain Firearms by Illegal Methods

Background Checks Aren’t Effective

Good Guys with Guns Are a Deterrent to Bad Guys with Guns – FACT!

Signs Present in the Mass Shooter Before the Shooting Went Unreported

Some Shooters are looking for Suicide by Cop, Infamy, or Martyrdom

American Cities with the Strictest Gun Control Have the Highest Gun Deaths

CONCLUSION

If our lawmakers want to get serious about stopping mass killings, they need to ignore the method and do a deep dive into the root cause of the problem, that being the heart of the individual perpetrating the mass killing.

Serious questions need to be asked to get to the motive, and the results need to be reported to the population by the mainstream media after an event to educate us all better.

Was the mass killing of organized crime-related and/or targeted for some reason?

Was the mass killing impulsive or well-planned over a period of time?

How did the killer for the mass killings acquire the tool?

Was the mass killer bullied or mistreated by society leading up to the event?

Was the mass killer doing it for fame, notoriety, or religious martyrdom after death?

Was the mass killing the result of our open borders?

And finally, and most importantly, how did the mass killer come to have so little regard for their life as well as the lives of others?

It is important to remember Chicago is technically a gun-free zone, and yet it is also now a killing field of young minorities, including some who are only infants. Stop looking at the methods and start looking at the individuals. Start making examples of perpetrators with life terms in prison for taking the lives of unarmed citizens.

In life, we break down an individual by body, mind, and soul.

Keeping guns out of the hands of the body is a group punishment for all, and, as any educator can tell you, this is a poor tactic of mass punishment that breeds anger and announces lawmakers are not as smart as the problem. It is dictatorial and often proven unconstitutional.

The mind takes us into the realm of mental illnesses. Psychiatric disorders, such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, multiple personality disorders, mind-altering drug use, and suicidal tendencies, are strongly implicated in accounts for more than half of all gun fatalities. Days like the ones we are living in today were predicted by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) when the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) got thousands of mentally ill persons released from involuntary psychiatric hospitalization in the late 1960s under the guise of protecting their civil rights.

The soul is about the only area systematically neglected by our political leaders and pundits. Those baby boomers among us were raised in a time when human life was a gift from God, only to be taken back by God. We were also raised to believe one does not take something that does not belong to us. Finally, we were raised believing in a fair fight, and you do not fight somebody who doesn’t wish to fight. These critical concepts of basic decency have now been neglected in our society.

