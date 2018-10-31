Candace Owens Responds to Kanye West Who’s Irate Over Blexit Shirts

Reports that Kanye West designed Blexit shirts was in error and it has led to Kanye West leaving politics behind and disavowing the Blexit movement as one that doesn’t represent his views. Blexit is the Black exit from the Democrat Party campaign modeled after the #WalkAway movement.

Whether his disavowal includes a rejection of President Trump is unclear, but Kanye did great. Let’s all leave him alone to do what he does best.

Ye was angry about being associated with something he didn’t sign on to. He only introduced Owens to the designer of the logo who didn’t want his name associated with the shirts.

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

He feels he was used by people, but they thought he was an ally in a world dominated by vicious leftist media and unhinged Democrats.

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Blexit is Candace Owens effort alone and she explained that on Twitter in a statement.

#BLEXIT is about the beautiful stories of so many black people who have awakened themselves to the possibilities of our future, as Americans. The press is trying to use Kanye’s name to create drama and further divisiveness which is WRONG. Here is statement of clarity from me: pic.twitter.com/PJSdM2PRFi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 29, 2018