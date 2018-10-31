Candace Owens Responds to Kanye West Who’s Irate Over Blexit Shirts

By
S.Noble
-
0

Reports that Kanye West designed Blexit shirts was in error and it has led to Kanye West leaving politics behind and disavowing the Blexit movement as one that doesn’t represent his views. Blexit is the Black exit from the Democrat Party campaign modeled after the #WalkAway movement.

Whether his disavowal includes a rejection of President Trump is unclear, but Kanye did great. Let’s all leave him alone to do what he does best.

Ye was angry about being associated with something he didn’t sign on to. He only introduced Owens to the designer of the logo who didn’t want his name associated with the shirts.

He feels he was used by people, but they thought he was an ally in a world dominated by vicious leftist media and unhinged Democrats.

Blexit is Candace Owens effort alone and she explained that on Twitter in a statement.

Leave a Reply