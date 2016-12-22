Vicious Passenger Verbally Assaulted Ivanka and Her Family

Ivanka Trump and her three children were accosted and jeered at by an out of control passenger who thought he had the right to berate her.

When Ivanka was about to leave JFK on a flight with her family, a passenger started screaming, “Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.” The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade.

Ivanka ignored the passenger and tried to distract her children with crayons.

The passenger was removed, screaming,”You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!”

Several cousins were with Ivanka and her children.

JetBlue released a statement, saying, “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”

TMZ had this report.

We owe Donald Trump and his family a great deal for the sacrifices they are making for this country,