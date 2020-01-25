Bernie stuns CBS when he says he has no idea what his healthcare plan will cost

O’Donnell interviewed Bernie Sanders and was stunned when he said he didn’t have any idea what his healthcare for all plan would cost and he obviously doesn’t care.

The CBS host noted that he is a “self-proclaimed Socialist.” That prompted Bernie to distinguish himself as a ‘Democratic Socialist.’ The only difference between a Socialist and a Democratic Socialist is as a Democratic Socialist gets to vote for his/her oppressors once or twice as they did in Venezuela.

The truth is Democratic Socialists are Communists. Just look at his plans and AOC’s.

O’Donnell continued, “Your agenda has promised free healthcare for everybody, free college tuition, and to pay off people’s college loans. The price tag for that is estimated to be $60 trillion dollars over 10 years, correct?”

“Well look, we have political opponents who come up…” Sanders started to answer before an incredulous O’Donnell interrupted.

“You don’t know how much your plan costs?” she asked.

“You don’t know, nobody knows, this is impossible,” Sanders said dismissively.

“You’re going to propose a plan to the American people and you’re not going to tell them how much it costs?” O’Donnell pressed, seemingly stunned.

“Of course I will,” Sanders replied. “You know exactly what healthcare costs will be, one minute, in the next 10 years if we do nothing. It will be a lot more expensive than a Medicare for All single-payer system.”

He makes it up as he goes along.

The media has gotten the okay to burn Bernie, but he does a good job of it on his own.

Bernie, like the rest of the radical socialist Democrats, will give free healthcare to foreigners who come into the country illegally. Therefore, he is correct, God only knows what that would cost. Most of the impoverished world would come here illegally for that and they would bring their sick family and friends with them.

If you vote for Bernie, prepare to watch the USA go down the proverbial tubes. Once communist, there is no turning back.

Go to about 01:45 to hear this segment:

Crazy Michael Moore, rich Michael Moore, one of the 1% Michael Moores, is fine with it all since Bernie won’t sell them out [just the rest of us].