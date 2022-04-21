FL Votes on Disney Self-Governing Status- Dems Shriek Like Ghoulies

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he was calling on the Special Session to file legislation terminating all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968. The legislation will also remove exemptions from the big tech accountability law. Democrats in Tallahassee screamed like maniacs as the vote took place. (video below).

The Senate passed the legislation on Wednesday to end Disney’s special tax privilege and self-governing status (23-16). It will now go to Governor DeSantis for his signature.

In Tallahassee, the Democrat activists screamed like banshees. They should d be embarrassed:

CHAOS IN TALLAHASSEE: Activists SCREAMING during FL session to approve legislation to strip Disney of special privileges, Speaker Sprowls forced to adjourn pic.twitter.com/eUmvIKgkv4 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 21, 2022

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is the name of the Disney district and it will soon be gone.

At the same time, in response to Disney’s promotion of transgenderism and the sexualization of young children, Disney faces losses of $35 billion.

Update: It’s now a $35 billion loss. https://t.co/JRafQ57bxV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

Disney should never have had its own government in the first place!

COULD IT COME BACK TO HAUNT

Also, some say this could come back to haunt Governor DeSantis. The concern is that the Orange and Osceola counties will have to take over the governing Disney used to do. It might come with an expense.

Legislators and tax experts warn the bill could create an even larger potential problem for taxpayers in the form of bonds totaling more than $1 billion.

Florida state Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, who has helped champion the bill, told CNBC on Thursday that local taxpayers would not pay more. He said they could actually benefit from Reedy Creek’s elimination. Fine said the tax revenue that Disney pays would be transferred to the local government. It could more than pay for the added services, Fine said.

“Those taxes will continue to be paid,” he said. “They will just be paid to Orange and Osceola county instead of this special improvement district. The taxpayers could end up saving money because you’ve got duplicative services that are being provided by this special district that are already being done by those municipalities.”

No one is even talking about the fact that Disney Inc had its own functioning government within the confines of the United States — Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) April 21, 2022

