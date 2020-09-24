Kentucky Gov said the USA is racist, his state is racist

The Democrat Governor let down the Attorney General, local law enforcement officers, and the grand jury with his comments on Wednesday, basically disavowing them and their decisions. He can’t control them, he remarked. Kentucky Governor Beshear then said, “I start with the humility and acknowledgment that I will never feel the weight of 400 years of slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow. I will never personally feel that weight, but I can listen and I can try to hear. And I can be clear. Systematic racism exists in this world, in this country, and in our commonwealth.

He is promoting a victim mentality and hate for the right and whites.

Beshear let down the country and the commonwealth. We would like to see this Democrat define systematic or systemic racism and give specific examples because it hasn’t existed since we eliminated Democrat Jim Crow laws.

Louisville is a mess because they have elected a weak Democrat mayor and a weak governor.

Democrats have gone mad. The rioters and looters aren’t feeling the weight of 400 years of slavery, they’ve been riled up by white liberal/leftist organizers.

The Breonna Taylor case is sad and it’s understandable that the community could be easily angered. The young woman lost her life and she DID NOT have a criminal background. However, her house and her name were tied to a drug trafficking ring. That’s why they had the warrant. Her ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend were tied to the ring. The police did NOT have to announce themselves because it was a legally-obtained no-knock warrant. They DID, however, announce themselves. A witness in another apartment below said they did so loudly and knocked loudly three times.

Not being involved in law enforcement, I don’t know about the charges against Officer Hankinson but they sound bogus. He wasn’t wanton or willful. He wasn’t trying to hit anyone in another apartment.

In any case, the officers entered the apartment, and Taylor’s boyfriend was in a firing stance and he fired first. It was self-defense and Taylor’s boyfriend likely knew who they were of course.

Given that, why is Beshear selling out his own AG – a very impressive man, the police, the grand jury, his country, and his state???

Then Beshear goes into his ‘heartfelt’ comments about how Blacks can’t get healthcare, jobs, anything because of racism. That’s ridiculous.

This is only meant to tear down our systems and make way for the singular control of the left.

Watch:

THIS WAS PLANNED AND ORGANIZED, LET’S SEE ARRESTS

Before the announcement in the Breonna Taylor death, would-be rioters were unloading a van of shields and riot gear in anticipation of the riots last night which included the shooting of two officers.

Is anyone tracking that van to see who is paying for this insurrection and lawlessness? The white and some black liberals/leftists are behind this and they are funded by organizations often tied to George Soros. It’s his mission — destroy the US criminal justice system.

