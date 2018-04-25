Black Star Chance Backs Kanye, Says Blacks Don’t Have to Be Democrats

Rapper Kanye West this weekend professed his “love” for President Trump and complained that he “couldn’t get anything done” with former President Obama, according to a radio host who interviewed West.

The interview with Hot 97 host Ebro Darden came after West expressed his unexpected support for conservative activist and Black Lives Matter critic Candace Owens on Twitter.

West took on groupthink and identity politics the next day, adding, “[W]e have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought.”

“[West] said, ‘I do love Donald Trump,’” Darden said.

West has also said “the mob” can’t change his opinion about Donald Trump.

The rapper reportedly told Darden his goal was to “deprogram” people, according to Vulture.

Kanye West riled Twitter up again on Wednesday by tweeting support for President Donald Trump, including a photo of himself in a “Make America Great Again” hat alongside someone making the ‘okay’ hand gesture.

West has a new album coming out and some of this might be tied to that but he has been consistent in his support for Trump.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Famous rapper Chance just came out in support of Kanye West.

Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, or the Rapper Chance, retweeted one of Kanye West’s thoughts about not having to agree with Mr. Trump on everything.

Chance then said Mr. West was fine mentally and the hubbub surrounding him was demeaning.

“Black people don’t have to be Democrats,” Chance said in one tweet.

He also said he had “talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health.”

That tweet went on to say Mr. West was the “same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon,” referring to some famous moments when Mr. West spoke out about politics in a less GOP-friendly way.

Chance endorsed Hillary for President, but he’s the free thinker Kanye West is talking about.

It’s making the communications director of Turning Point USA very happy.

OMG! Another big star who is smart to understand the very simple concept of FREE THINKING.

Thank you @chancetherapper for this tweet. Everyone please RT to show the world that blacks are NOT a monolith. https://t.co/lPENMTsQjo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 25, 2018

In case you’re wondering how Kanye’s wife feels about it all:

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018