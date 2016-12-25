Elle Magazine Condemns Ivanka Trump Kushner With Good Reason

Elle Magazine actually posted an article demeaning Ivanka Trump Kushner because she’s too perfect. That’s right, she’s too darn perfect.

Elle Magazine is very upset with Ivanka and so much so that they published an article about it last week. The piece titled “Ivanka Trump Will Not Fix ‘Women’s Issues’—She Will Distract From Them,” was written by Sady Doyle. Sady has reason to be upset — Ivanka is sexy, smart and successful, and that makes her an “Exceptional Woman” and it’s very distracting from what is really important, fixing the left’s imaginary issues of male domination.

Being an “Exceptional Woman” is an insult by the way because she’s obviously a pawn of the patriarchal society and she’s dangerous to women who might feel empowered through her trickery just by existing the way she exists.

Elle doesn’t think she’s a progressive though she’s all in on climate change and entitlements [like the child care payoffs] and has been a lifelong Democrat, just like her husband.

As author Doyle says, she’s just too perfect and is undeterred by our misogynistic society.

“Patriarchy has always had room for the Exceptional Woman—the one woman smart enough, sweet enough, strong enough, soft enough, pure enough, sexy enough to satisfy all of our culture’s contradictory demands on women, and thus make it to the top of a sexist system on merit alone,” writes Doyle.

Yep, too darn perfect and womanly. Men make room for her, but not Sady, the normal woman, apparently.

What makes Ivanka so extremely dangerous is that she’s successful and appealing.

“Patriarchy needs that woman. She provides men with an excuse to blame women for their own pain and struggles while simultaneously assuring women that sexism only needs to be outwitted to be overcome. She tells us that the system is survivable for women—you simply have to be the right kind of woman,” she writes.

Finally Ivanka doesn’t really exist. She just had some good luck and life of privilege. [Does that mean poor people can’t be lucky, good looking, charming, and sexy?]

“Exceptional Women don’t exist in real life. No one is unaffected by sexism; no woman, no matter how well-behaved, is ever safe,” adds the feminist, driving home the point that all women are victims. “But some women, by dint of privilege and good luck, are fairly convincing avatars,” she says, dubbing Ivanka 2016’s “Exceptional Woman.”

Anyone can see why Sady hates Ivanka who is beautiful, sexy, charming, smart, successful, by all accounts, a great mother. I hate her too. Picture a smiley face right here.

These so-called feminists are just leftists using the gimmick of downtrodden womanhood to sell their ideology. It’s like a KGB tactic.

The Elle writer is essentially saying that Ivanka’s very existence is bad for women because she represents an ideal we can never achieve because “these women don’t exist in real life.” She then goes on to say the reason no woman can succeed is because the patriarchy can’t be overcome and will never allow us success, and that Ivanka is a lie they prop up to trick us into thinking otherwise.

So should we look for unappealing, ugly, unsuccessful women to idolize or model ourselves after?

It’s all men’s fault and it’s the fault of perfect women!

This is what the leftists are selling. Are you buying?

