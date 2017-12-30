FBI Was Investigating Sheriff Clarke in March, Poring Through His Emails

S. Noble
Is this a sign of a very rogue FBI?

On March 7 of this year, the FBI executed a search warrant on an email address associated with Trump associate, former Wisconsin sheriff David a. Clarke Jr. The FBI was investigating Sheriff Clarke over an incident in a Milwaukee airport.

James Comey was the FBI Director until May 9th.

In a late Friday afternoon series of tweets Robert Snell, a Detroit News reporter, explains the Bureau obtained a search warrant to examine emails from Clarke related to an incident in the Milwaukee Airport.

According to the posted search warrant, a man named Dan Black filed a complaint against the former sheriff saying his department unlawfully detained him after he shook his head upon seeing Clarke on his flight and asking him if he were Sheriff Clarke.

A text message allegedly from Clarke purportedly appears to instruct a Captain to interview the man who filed the complaint, but not arrest him “unless he becomes an asshole.”

That would have been illegal if it happened the way Black described it.

The Journal-Sentinel reported about the incident which took place last January.

Does this sound like a set up?

There is a reason for the FBI to be involved. The Sheriff was being considered for a post in Trump’s administration for one thing. For another, this was filed as a civil rights violation.

The case was closed in May with a decision to not prosecute (see next tweet). Interesting how we find out about it now. Also interesting is how petty it seems to be. The FBI must have a lot of spare time on their hands or perhaps they were spying on his because he is a Trump associate. The warrant gave them access to his emails while he was closely associated with Trump.

Any excuse to spy will do, but that is speculation.

This is what the FBI was looking at and it certainly gave them a lot of information about his communications with the Trump campaign.

This is the search warrant, confirmed by NBC News.

