Filing: FBI Warned Flynn Against a Lawyer or Witness, Ignored His Rights

The sentencing memo for Ret. General Michael Flynn was posted Tuesday night and it was an eye-opener. Our FBI is corrupt, deceptive, and deprives targets of their civil rights, but no one gets to hold them accountable. The Republican Congress tried but the FBI slow-walked requested documents and lied repeatedly.`

The FBI warned the retired general against having a lawyer or anyone present during the interview and didn’t tell him the consequences of making a statement they deemed false.

In the Flynn filing, we have a small window into how they spring a perjury trap.

The interview, which Robert Mueller used to financial destroy and emotionally devastate General/National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, was done under highly deceptive circumstances. The FBI disinformed the General about the purpose of their ‘visit’, pushed him to meet with two agents alone [two of them, one of him], and they didn’t explain what he would face if he didn’t get the interview right.

THE SENTENCE

General Michael Flynn’s lawyers have asked the judge for no jail time, probation of no more than a year and 200 hours of community service., according to the sentencing filing. His record as an American hero was unblemished. The General saved lives and received numerous medals for his valor. The General also contributed to revamping and upgrading intelligence and security procedures.

The sentencing memo notes that he spent 62 hours with Mueller’s team and handed over numerous documents and was cooperative.

The one thing that stands out is the unethical practices employed by the FBI agents in the original interview. If they aren’t illegal, they should be. It certainly has the potential to be exculpatory.

FLYNN THOUGHT HE WAS TALKING WITH FRIENDS OR ALLIES

General Flynn was accustomed to speaking with the FBI and having two agents come to speak with him about Russia did not concern him. It appeared to be an extension of a previous training session.

The FBI warned him against having anyone else with him or they would have to bring the Department of Justice into the interview. It was in the interest of expediency, the Deputy Director told him.

The call was made by the Deputy Director and Flynn was accustomed to speaking with these FBI heads.

Beginning on page 13, we are told that newly-installed National Security Adviser General Flynn received a call from Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director of the FBI at 12:35 p.m. on January 24, 2017, the Tuesday after the inauguration. McCabe called on a secure phone, according to General Flynn’s statement.

Flynn spoke often with the FBI on security matters and no alarm bells went off when McCabe told him he needed to have two agents sit down with him to discuss communications with Russian agents.

He was caught completely off guard and even offered to give the agents a tour of the West Wing.

The agents decided not to warn him about lying under 18 U.S.C.§1001 and what it would do to him. They claimed it was to keep him relaxed, but better descriptors would be “unaware, unguarded, bamboozled, fooled”.

It worked.

This is verbatim from the filing:

In the first paragraph below, McCabe puts him off guard.

At 12:23 p.m. on January 24, 2017, the first Tuesday after the presidential inauguration, General Flynn received a phone call from then-Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, on a secure phone in his office in the West Wing. General Flynn had for many years been accustomed to working in cooperation with the FBI on matters of national security. He and Mr. McCabe briefly discussed a security training session the FBI had recently conducted at the White House before Mr. McCabe, by his own account, stated that he “felt that we needed to have two of our agents sit down” with General Flynn to talk about his communications with Russian representatives.

McCabe tells Flynn to get it done quickly, he alone should meet with two agents.

“I explained that I thought the quickest way to get this done was to have a conversation between [General Flynn] and the agents only. I further stated that if LTG Flynn wished to include anyone else in the meeting, like the White House counsel for instance, that I would need to involve the Department of Justice. [General Flynn] stated that this would not be necessary and agreed to meet with the agents without any additional participants.”

They didn’t bother to tell him how serious this was and that he could be prosecuted for lying under 18 U.S.C.§1001. If they had, he would have known he was possibly being set up.

Less than two hours later at 2:15 p.m., FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok and a second FBI agent arrived at the White House to interview General Flynn. by the agents’ account, General Flynn was “relaxed and jocular” and offered to give the agents “a little tour” of the area around his West Wing office. The agents did not provide General Flynn with a warning of the penalties for making a false statement under 18 U.S.C.§1001 before, during or after the interview. Prior to the FBI’s interview of General Flynn, Mr. McCabe and other FBI officials “decided the agents would not warn Flynn that it was a crime to lie during an FBI interview because they wanted Flynn to be relaxed, and they were concerned that giving the warnings might adversely affect the rapport,” one of the agents reported. Before the interview, FBI officials had also decided that, if “Flynn said he did not remember something they knew he said, they would use the exact words Flynn used,…to try to refresh his recollection. If Flynn still would not confirm what he said,…they would not confront him or talk him through it.” One of the agents reported that General Flynn was “unguarded” during the interview and “clearly saw the FBI agents as allies.”

READ THE SENTENCING MEMO HERE