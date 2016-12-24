ISIS Terrorist Stopped in Phoenix, PC Media Calls Him a “Lone Wolf Sympathizer”

ISIS recently released an alert to fellow jihadists in the U.S. to destroy churches and kill civilians over Christmas. A plot to massacre people in a church during midnight Mass in Phoenix Arizona by one such jihadist was stopped before it took place.

Without knowing anything about the man or his affiliations, the reports say he was “plotting a lone wolf attack in support of ISIS”. Will there even be an investigation? The media is not taking this seriously.

There is no such thing as a “lone wolf” attack. That’s the PC language of the left. All these attacks are the result of the global jihad.

Derrick Thompson aka Abu Talib Al-Amriki, was arrested by the Arizona Joint Terrorism Taskforce earlier this week. he is being called crazy, a criminal and everything but what he is, a terrorist who is part of the global jihad.

In October, investigators say Thompson made several Google searches including: midnight mass, martyrdom vs suicide and which type of gun is the most powerful. He also reportedly posted on his Google Plus account in October, “We need to get down with this ISIS S***.”

Investigators say since 2014, Thompson has been an “avowed jihadist,” and has conducted 100’s of Google searches for handguns, rifles, scopes and crossbows..

Thompson’s arrest comes a month after an 18-year-old Arizona man was sentenced to eight years in prison for terrorism convictions stemming from a plot to attack a motor vehicle office in metro Phoenix.

Mahin Khan of Tucson pleaded guilty to terrorism, conspiracy to commit terrorism, and conspiracy to commit misconduct involving weapons. The defense attorney said he has mental problems and isn’t responsible.

Every ISIS terrorist has mental problems. Who cares?

Will the FBI be involved? We doubt it. Thompson will be written off as a mentally ill person or a criminal instead of what he is.

Barack Obama is dismantling the Muslim registry that logged visitors from countries with active terrorist groups. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to create a similar list.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) submitted a rule change on Thursday to dismantle the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) program.

This is insane! We are worse off than we were in 9/11 and that was the reason the list was started to begin with.

Read the PC abc local news story on this link