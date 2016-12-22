Media Silent About Man Who “Very Proudly” Killed Trump Who Was Actually a UPS Driver

A man from Ithaca, New York killed a UPS driver who he thought was Donald Trump and he says no evidence would convince him he didn’t murder the president-elect.

Justin Barkley, 38, said during his arraignment Monday in Ithaca, New York, “I shot and killed Donald Trump purposely, intentionally and very proudly.”

The victim who was actually slain Dec. 8 in a Walmart parking lot was William Schumacher, a driver for the United Parcel Service.

Barkley was indicted for second-degree murder and menacing a police officer.

Barkley also told the court that he recognized the difference between mistaking a person for Trump and saying that he killed him. Asked whether any evidence could suggest that he killed a person that was not Trump, he answered, “I hope not.”

He tried to enter a guilty plea, but Judge Rowley denied it after he made the Trump allegations.

“The judge would not accept his plea of guilty and instead ordered him to a 730 examination — an order directing psychiatrists to determine whether the defendant is capable of standing trial,” Barkley’s attorney, James Baker told the Daily News.

The New York Daily News and the Daily Mail UK covered the story, but there wasn’t much coverage nationally. If someone thought they killed Obama or Clinton, however, the story would have been national and Trump and his followers would have been accused of stirring up the hate that caused this.

When [Rep.] Gabby Giffords was shot in Arizona, they tried to blame Rush Limbaugh and Sarah Palin. They try to blame the right every time there is a mass killing and when they can’ blame them because most of the killers are leftists, they blame guns.

On his show, Rush Limbaugh referred to the Giffords shooting and wondered why the man wanted to kill Trump.

“Why did this guy want to kill Trump? Why did this guy think that he was killing Trump?” he asked. “What could have happened to make him so hateful toward Donald Trump? Might it be the Drive-By Media and the Democratic Party? Could they maybe be held somewhat accountable here for their never-ending, constant vilifying of Trump?”

h/t Mike Wingeier