Obama Uses Glozell As An Example of Engaging In Meaningful Ways

ICYMI: As President, @POTUS has used the internet to engage with the American people in new & meaningful ways: https://t.co/q15g7TkUIo pic.twitter.com/0z7y8ZplMO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 26, 2016

While Yemen fell, Obama interviewed with Glozell who schooled him on the Castro brothers, saying the Castros “put the d*ck in dictator”. She actually does make more sense than he does.

She is a youtube star whose catch phrase is, “Is you okay, is you good, I want to know.”

Her first major hit was The Cinnamon Challenge. It had 10 million views and rocketed her to YouTube fame by swallowing a ladle-full of ground cinnamon then gagging, retching, spitting and coughing for two and a half minutes.

In another cereal challenge video she filled a tub with cereal and milk and then ate it:



This is real life Obama said, not a “reality show” like Trump thinks.

