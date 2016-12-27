Obama Uses Glozell As An Example of Engaging In Meaningful Ways

by  • 

FacebookTwitterShare

While Yemen fell, Obama interviewed with Glozell who schooled him on the Castro brothers, saying the Castros “put the d*ck in dictator”. She actually does make more sense than he does.

She is a youtube star whose catch phrase is, “Is you okay, is you good, I want to know.”

Her first major hit was The Cinnamon Challenge. It had 10 million views and rocketed her to YouTube fame by swallowing a ladle-full of ground cinnamon then gagging, retching, spitting and coughing for two and a half minutes.

In another cereal challenge video she filled a tub with cereal and milk and then ate it:

This is real life Obama said, not a “reality show” like Trump thinks.

FacebookTwitterShare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *