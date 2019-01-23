Private Nathan Phillips Went AWOL, Not From Vietnam, Never Went There

Retired Navy SEAL Don Shipley shared Nathan Phillips’ (a/k/a Nathan Stanard) DD-214, which he’d acquired through a FOIA request. Shipley discusses its contents in the video below.

Nathaniel Phillips enlisted under Nathaniel Richard Stanard, an “adopted” name, according to the DD-214, but his birth name was Nathaniel Phillips. He enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves, serving from 1972 to 1976. The deceitful man never left the United States during his service in Lincoln, NE, and El Toro, CA, and was discharged as a private.

He went AWOL three times and never went overseas, including no travel to Vietnam. Phillips usually says he’s a Vietnam-era or Viet times veteran to mislead and boost his credentials. CNN claimed he said he is a Vietnam veteran, but it’s because he mumbled the word ‘times’, which is an unusual way to describe service unless one is exaggerating.

He was not honorably discharged, just ‘discharged’ as a private. It is not easy to get out as a private.

Phillips claimed to be a Recon Ranger but was actually a refrigerator mechanic. There is a world of difference between the two.

HIS MILITARY RECORD, DD-214

Retired Navy SEAL Don Shipley pulled his military records:

BIG LEAGUE POLITICS FOUND OUT MORE

Native activist Nathan Phillips accused students of racism before. He is also accused of being an alcoholic who was “thrown in and out of jail” for an extended period of time.

Phillips racked up three criminal charges in 2004, including for not having mandatory insurance on his car, and was using his activist organization to try to raise funds for his trip to Washington, D.C., where he confronted the MAGA hat-wearing Catholic teens from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky.

Big League reports that Phillips was charged on March 9, 2004, in Mohave, Arizona for driving at a speed greater than reasonable or prudent, and for failure to produce evidence of financial responsibility. He was then charged with No Mandatory Insurance on July 4, 2004. On all three charges, the disposition is recorded as “Failure To Appear.”

DOESN’T LIKE CATHOLICS IT SEEMS

He and 20 of his buddies disrupted a sacred Mass in D.C. the next day.

The Catholic News Agency reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the group of about 20 activists sought to enter the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday during its 5:15 p.m. Vigil Mass.

“It was really upsetting,” a shrine security guard on duty during the Mass told CNA. “There were about twenty people trying to get in, we had to lock the doors and everything.”

“A source close to the shrine’s leadership corroborated the security guard’s account,” CNA wrote.

He also protested at the looney Standing Rock event, marching with the leftists carrying an upside down U.S. flag.