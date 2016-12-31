Naval Secretary Ray Mabus Warns Donald Trump to Keep His Changes

Keep My Social Changes or Suffer the Consequences

In an interview with The Washington Post, Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus warned Donald Trump that if he rolls back social change in the military it will weaken the force. Maybus oversaw most of the changes and will only be remembered if his sweeping changes remain.

“You make the decisions you think are right, right now, regardless what you think is going to happen in the future,” Mabus said. “But we are stronger because of this integration. That is undeniably true. So, if it gets rolled back, you’re weakening the United States military. You’re weakening the Navy. You’re weakening the Marine Corps. If that’s what you want to do, okay. But you have to be honest about it.”

Leftist Social Engineering At Work

Mabus and Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, both social engineers, say women in combat roles with make the force stronger because it provides a larger talent pool.

The Marines found that all male units outperformed mixed-gender units in 69% of the tasks. Mabus ignored the studies and said the poorer performance of women was due to poor Marine Corps leadership. Hello, most women are weaker!!!

The Secretary has also promoted gender neutrality in the Navy and Marine Corps by calling for unisex uniforms, instituting guidelines for transgender service members, integrating men and women in basic training and stripping job titles of gender reference.

The Marines wanted him to resign and the fights are ongoing.

“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was done away with in 2011 under Mabus’s advocacy.

As Secretary of the Navy, he moved to triple maternity leave to 18 weeks and established Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs at elite colleges across the country.

Mabus pushed for ships to be fueled with biofuels in answer to the left’s climate extremism. The blended fuels they ended up with in 2012 cost the Navy $26.75 per gallon instead of $3.25 per gallon.

Ships are named after leftist heroes and politicians, many who never served, like the Gabby Giffords, the Sojourner Truth, the Cesar Chavez (a communist), the John Lewis, Harvey Milk and so on. That is thanks to Mabus. The left argues it conforms to a changing society and represents our values. They are representing the values of the left, however.

Making Us Better, the Leftist Way

“I think sort of across the board, there have been a lot of changes,” Mabus said. “But all with one goal in mind, and that’s making us a better Navy, making us a better Marine Corps, making us stronger and more able to do the job that needs to be done.”

“Looking back – I’m looking for the right word,” he added. “I’m very satisfied with where we are. That the changes we have made have, I think, made a difference, and made a difference in the right direction.”