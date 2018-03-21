Stormy Daniels Admits She Never Slept With Trump

Porn Queen, prostitute, and all-around disreputable Stormy Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford, admits she never slept with Donald Trump 12 years ago. She claims it was a 12-year affair with no sleeping because “he was just a goofy reality TV star.”

That doesn’t exactly fit with her stories of his bedroom, nighttime habits. Stormy appears to be a liar.

The media is praising her response as clever, snarky, and fierce.

They are also promoting the so-called fact that she passed a lie detector test. Really? Who gave it and what were the questions? The media is a joke. They don’t even bother to get proof. If they like what they hear, they post it.

A twitter user shamed the slut with this tweet:

@StormyDaniels why don’t you just disappear. No one cares you were a slut and slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago. — mike magro (@inkedskindawg) March 20, 2018

In the world we live in today, it’s not PC to write that and he was bashed for it by trolls on Twitter. Stormy went back at him too.

Stormy wrote: “Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star,” she wrote in the tweet below. She added why she thought it was important: “People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere.”

Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

The big takeaway is she didn’t sleep with him.

Also, why should we believe her again? Stormy is a publicity hound and this has been very good for her business such as it is.

The left is marching out another less-than-reputable woman who posed for Playboy and was Playmate of the Year. She’s another upstanding citizen no doubt. We will have to give that time to implode.